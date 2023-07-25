Read America Ferrera’s Painfully Relatable Barbie Monologue in Full

When it comes to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, there’s one thing a lot of its female viewers can agree on: Barbie Land looks so much better than the real world. America Ferrera’s character in the film, a human Mattel employee named Gloria, perfectly summarized the dichotomy of living, breathing womanhood in an unforgettable monologue.

In Barbie, while our leading doll (Margot Robbie) is having a full-blown existential crisis, Gloria is having some moral conflicts of her own that hit really close to home. Speaking to Vanity Fair recently, Ferrera admitted that Gerwig assigning such a poignant speech to her was “pressure in the nicest way.”

“It was interesting that I initially felt that we wouldn’t just go as straightforward and real with it as we did, that I assumed that there might be a tone that maybe made it, I don’t know, I guess easier for people to hear or to swallow,” Ferrera added. “Greta really didn’t want that. She wanted it to just sound like the truth.”

Ultimately, Ferrera says the epic speech scene took “probably 30 to 50” full takes over two days of shooting to perfect — and the end result is worth it. Read the entire thing for yourself below.

It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong.

You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss, but you can’t be mean. You have to lead, but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother, but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.

But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.

I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don’t even know.

The “Barbenheimer” phenomenon — in which moviegoers saw both Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on the same day — led to one of the box office’s biggest-ever opening weekends, marking the first time in history that two movies each opened to over $80 million. Check out Consequence‘s review of the former film here.