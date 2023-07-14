Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Andrew Bird Announces New Album Outside Problems, Shares “Mo Teef”: Stream

Out next Friday, July 21st

Advertisement
andrew bird outside problems new album mo teef song video stream tour dates
Andrew Bird, photo by Alec Basse
Follow
July 14, 2023 | 10:17am ET

    Andrew Bird has announced his new album, Outside Problems, out next Friday, July 21st via Loma Vista Recordings. As a preview, he’s shared the single “Mo Teef,” which you can stream below.

    A collection of nine instrumentals, Outside Problems serves as a companion piece to Bird’s 2022 album, Inside Problems, as he explained in a statement. “There are two notable things about this album,” he said. “One, none of these songs were recorded with the intent of making an album, I just happened to capture moments of melodic exploration over a period of time. You can hear themes from Inside Problems throughout the album, including on the song ‘Epilogue,’ just without concern for bridges and choruses and the band. I’m able to capture the sound of music in everyday life, a surprisingly hard thing to do. I was playing for the joy of it and to get these ideas out of my head.”

    He continued, “Second, these pieces were recorded primarily outside in Ojai, CA. I’m no stranger to recording outside as with the Echolocations series. My plan was to record Inside Problems outside but the leaf-blowers made that difficult… Deep in the pandemic, far from the city and album campaigns and Instagram strategies, getting back to the original point of it all.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the accompanying video, created in partnership with Patagonia by frequent collaborator Tyler Manson, below.

    Outside Problems will be available on vinyl as part of a tour exclusive 2xLP of Inside Problems during Bird’s upcoming “Inside Problems Tour” ahead of the wide physical release on November 17th. See his full itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

    Outside Problems Artwork:

    andrew bird outside problems new album artwork

    Outside Problems Tracklist:
    01. Mancey
    02. Epilogue
    03. Festivus
    04. What We Saw
    05. Mormon House Party
    06. Mo Teef
    07. Heaven’s Boughs
    08. Improvisation on a Familiar Theme
    09. Tik Tok

    Andrew Bird 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets #
    07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #
    07/22 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater #
    07/24 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions at Silverado #
    07/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
    07/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre for Performing Arts #
    07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
    07/30 – Evanston, IL @ Out of SPACE * #
    08/01 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm #
    08/02 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #
    08/03 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center #
    08/04 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua #
    08/05 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua #
    09/16 – Mammoth Lakes, CA @ Sierra Nevada Resort
    09/30 – Jackson Hole, WY @ The Virginian Lodge

    # = w/ Uwade
    * = w/ Nora O’Connor

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

A Savage Thanksgiving Prayer new song single tour dates stream watch video

Parquet Courts' A. Savage Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares "Thanksgiving Prayer": Stream

July 13, 2023

modern english 2023 tour dates north america tickets new wave rock music news

Modern English Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

July 13, 2023

converge 2023 tour

Converge Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

July 13, 2023

playboi carti antagonist tour fall 2023 how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Playboi Carti's 2023 "Antagonist Tour"

July 12, 2023

carin leon tickets 2023 tour Colmillo de Leche presale onsale live dates buy seats how to

How to Get Tickets to Carin León's 2023 Tour

July 12, 2023

tesseract war of being stream

TesseracT Announce New Album War of Being, Unveil Title Track: Stream

July 12, 2023

playboi carti 2023 antagonist tour dates ken carson destroy lonely homixide gang

Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 Tour

July 12, 2023

ll cool j force live tour rock the bells the roots de la soul hip hop rap music news lineup rickets

LL Cool J Announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

July 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andrew Bird Announces New Album Outside Problems, Shares "Mo Teef": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter