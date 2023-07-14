Andrew Bird Announces New Album Outside Problems, Shares “Mo Teef”: Stream

Andrew Bird has announced his new album, Outside Problems, out next Friday, July 21st via Loma Vista Recordings. As a preview, he’s shared the single “Mo Teef,” which you can stream below.

A collection of nine instrumentals, Outside Problems serves as a companion piece to Bird’s 2022 album, Inside Problems, as he explained in a statement. “There are two notable things about this album,” he said. “One, none of these songs were recorded with the intent of making an album, I just happened to capture moments of melodic exploration over a period of time. You can hear themes from Inside Problems throughout the album, including on the song ‘Epilogue,’ just without concern for bridges and choruses and the band. I’m able to capture the sound of music in everyday life, a surprisingly hard thing to do. I was playing for the joy of it and to get these ideas out of my head.”

He continued, “Second, these pieces were recorded primarily outside in Ojai, CA. I’m no stranger to recording outside as with the Echolocations series. My plan was to record Inside Problems outside but the leaf-blowers made that difficult… Deep in the pandemic, far from the city and album campaigns and Instagram strategies, getting back to the original point of it all.”

Related Video

Check out the accompanying video, created in partnership with Patagonia by frequent collaborator Tyler Manson, below.

Outside Problems will be available on vinyl as part of a tour exclusive 2xLP of Inside Problems during Bird’s upcoming “Inside Problems Tour” ahead of the wide physical release on November 17th. See his full itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

Outside Problems Artwork:

Outside Problems Tracklist:

01. Mancey

02. Epilogue

03. Festivus

04. What We Saw

05. Mormon House Party

06. Mo Teef

07. Heaven’s Boughs

08. Improvisation on a Familiar Theme

09. Tik Tok

Andrew Bird 2023 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets #

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #

07/22 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater #

07/24 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions at Silverado #

07/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

07/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre for Performing Arts #

07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

07/30 – Evanston, IL @ Out of SPACE * #

08/01 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm #

08/02 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #

08/03 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center #

08/04 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua #

08/05 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua #

09/16 – Mammoth Lakes, CA @ Sierra Nevada Resort

09/30 – Jackson Hole, WY @ The Virginian Lodge

# = w/ Uwade

* = w/ Nora O’Connor