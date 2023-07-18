Angel Du$t are returning with a new album, BRAND NEW SOUL, on September 8th. The hardcore act also dropped the new single “Space Jam” and announced a slew of UK and North American tour dates for 2023.

The North American leg of the extensive trek launches November 3rd in Baltimore, Maryland, and runs through December 10th in Brooklyn, New York.

general ticket sales begin Friday (July 21st) at 10 a.m. local time.

Back in May, Angel Du$t unveiled the singles “Very Aggressive” and “Love Slam,” both included on the upcoming album. They’ve unleashed another ripper with “Space Jam.” In all of 99 seconds, frontman Justice Tripp and company check all the boxes: mosh inducing slam chords, a thrash-inspired breakdown, an open drum break (complete with bass solo), and melody galore.

Regarding the sonic vision behind Angel Du$t, Tripp offered up the following in a new interview with Stereogum. “The name Angel Du$t was the idea that there were bands in the ’80s that were trying to write pop music, pop-rock, but they were on PCP,” he said. “Fools were smoking angel dust heavy in the ’80s and it just made them play crazy. We were like, that’s the theme. We’re gonna make pop-rock songs and play ’em really fast. That’s really the overall musical theme.”

Tripp himself handled the production on BRAND NEW SOUL, with Paul Mercer engineering and Rob Schnapf and Steve Wright behind the mixing. It’s the first Angel Du$t LP to feature the band’s current lineup of Daniel Star and Steve Marino on guitar, Zechariah Ghostribe on bass, and Thomas Cantwell on drums (though longtime members Daniel Fang and Patrick McCrory — both of Turnstile — still appear on select songs).

“While I say that I wrote the songs and I produced it, it might sound like it’s like my record, but it’s just not the case,” Tripp said. “Everybody really made it something special and I’m grateful for my team. Obviously there’s a layer of me in everything that I do but Angel Du$t is collaborative, spiritually. Without some collaborative element, it just wouldn’t be Angel Du$t.”

You can pre-order BRAND NEW SOUL via Pop Wig Records. Below you can stream the video for “Space Jam” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates. Get tickets here.

BRAND NEW SOUL Artwork:

BRAND NEW SOUL Tracklist:

01. Brand New Soul

02. Love Slam

03. Don’t Stop

04. Racecar

05. Space Jam

06. Born 2 Run

07. Muck Motors

08. Very Aggressive

09. Sippin Lysol

10. I’m Not Ready

11. Fuel For The Fire

12. Waste of Space

13. In The Tape Deck

Angel Du$t’s 2023 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach *

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew *

09/08 – Torquay, UK @ Burn It Down Fest *

09/09 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns *

09/10 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires *

09/12 – Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish + *

09/13 – Manchester, UK @ Canvas + *

09/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay + *

09/15 – Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social + *

09/16 – Newcastle, UK @ World Headquarters + *

09/17 – Liverpool, UK @ District + *

09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill + *

09/20 – London, UK @ New Cross Inn *

09/21 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ The Forum *

09/22 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *

09/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum *

11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^ ~ =

11/04 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs ^ ~ =

11/05 – Montréal, QC @ Le Foufounes Électriques ^ ~ $

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^ ~ $

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing ^ ~ $

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^ # $

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue ^ # $

11/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^ # $

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre ^ # !

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive ^ !

11/15 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Ballroom ^ !

11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^ ! %

11/17 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^ ! %

11/19 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project ^ !

11/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^ & !

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex ^ !

11/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction ^ !

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^ &

11/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^ &

11/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^ & <

11/28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^ & <

11/29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio ^ &

12/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head ^ & >

12/02 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^ ~ >

12/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^ ~ >

12/05 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s ^ ~ >

12/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^ ~ >

12/07 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street ^ ~ >

12/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse ^ ~

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^ – =

12/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall ^ – =

* = w/ Powerplant

+ = w/ TS Warpaint

^ = w/ Candy

= = w/ Loosey

~ = w/ Dazy

$ = w/ 9 Million

# = w/ Bib

! = w/ Mary Jane Dunphe

% = w/ TV Star

& = w/ Restraining Order

= w/ Steve Marino

– = w/ Missing Link