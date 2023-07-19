Menu
Angel Saint Queen on Going from Bonnaroo Fans to Performers: The What Podcast

Maddie Bouton and Becca Castle on how they went from Bonnaroo attendees to performers

Angel Saint Queen, photo via Facebook
July 19, 2023 | 11:54am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    On this episode of The What Podcast, Barry and Lord Taco sit down on The Farm with Maddie Bouton and Becca Castle of Angel Saint Queen to talk about their relationship with Bonnaroo, their music, and more.

    Bouton and Castle are long-time Roovians, boasting experience as both attendees and event staff. Now, in 2023, they can add “performer” to that list of titles, as this year saw the Bonnaroo debut of their indie rock project Angel Saint Queen. Barry and Lord Taco dive into their journey to the stage and all the crazy feelings that came along with it.

    Listen to Barry and Lord Taco of The What Podcast chat with Angel Saint Queen or watch it via YouTube. While you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

