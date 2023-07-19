Angel Saint Queen on Going from Bonnaroo Fans to Performers: The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

On this episode of The What Podcast, Barry and Lord Taco sit down on The Farm with Maddie Bouton and Becca Castle of Angel Saint Queen to talk about their relationship with Bonnaroo, their music, and more.

Bouton and Castle are long-time Roovians, boasting experience as both attendees and event staff. Now, in 2023, they can add “performer” to that list of titles, as this year saw the Bonnaroo debut of their indie rock project Angel Saint Queen. Barry and Lord Taco dive into their journey to the stage and all the crazy feelings that came along with it.

