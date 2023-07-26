Menu
Animal Collective Announce New Album Isn’t It Now?, Share “Soul Capturer”: Stream

Out September 29th

animal collective new album isnt it now soul capturer stream
Animal Collective, photo by Akira Bharoocha
July 26, 2023 | 10:05am ET

    If last year’s Time Skiffs left you wanting more from Animal Collective, you’re in luck: the band have announced another new album called Isn’t It Now?, due out September 29th via Domino, and new single “Soul Capturer” is out now.

    Like many artists, Animal Collective’s plans were changed when the pandemic hit. The experimental band wrote about 20 songs before the world went into lockdown, and Time Skiffs comprised nine compositions Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Deakin, and Geologist were able to record separately to a click track. They saved nine more, however, for Isn’t It Now?, longing to work together in the same room.

    The band teamed with Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, The Roots, Kamasi Washington) for the project, recording its songs in late 2021 before road-testing them on tour in 2022. Featuring the 22-minute long single “Defeat,” Isn’t It Now? marks Animal Collective’s longest record to date. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Though Elevado is most notably a hip-hop producer, “Soul Capturer” maintains Animal Collective’s psychedelic sound, lush with chiming guitar and stacked, harmonized vocals. Check it out below.

    Earlier this year, Animal Collective reissued their debut album Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished in a deluxe reissue that featured a 23-year-old cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

    Isn’t It Now? Artwork:

    animal collective isnt it now? album artwork

    Isn’t It Now? Tracklist:
    01. Soul Capturer
    02. Genie’s Open
    03. Broke Zodiac
    04. Magicians from Baltimore
    05. Defeat
    06. Gem & I
    7. Stride Rite
    08. All the Clubs Are Broken
    09. King’s Walk

