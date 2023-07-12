Barry’s Anthony Carrigan Joins Superman: Legacy as Superhero Metamorpho

It seems DC Studios head James Gunn has a superpower all his own: the uncanny ability to get deals done right before a potential actors’ strike. The filmmaker has added Barry star Anthony Carrigan to the cast of Superman: Legacy in the role of the hero Metamorpho.

Carrigan’s casting comes just one day after it was announced that Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi were also joining Gunn’s Man of Steel tale as Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, respectively. The news also arrives hours before the looming SAG-AFTRA strike would begin, meaning Gunn and DC could have been working hard to lock in deals before all negotiations are potentially put on hold.

As for Carrigan’s character, Metamorpho is just the type of quirky comic character Gunn has shown an affinity for in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. After discovering a strange artifact, archeologist/adventurer Rex Mason is cursed with the ability to transform his body into a seemingly endless combination of elemental compounds. Not only does this allow him to stretch and bounce around like rubber, his molecular metamorphosis (get it?) means he can change any part of his body into any liquid, solid, or gaseous form.

It’s a big news day for Carrigan: He was also just nominated for a Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his work as NoHo Hank on HBO’s Barry. Now, he’ll help populate the DC world of super-people that interact with David Corenswet’s Superman and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. Gunn is writing and directing the film, which is set to launch “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” of the new DCU on July 11th, 2025.