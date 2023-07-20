Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anti-Flag Break Up After Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

Fans tied a recent podcast episode dedicated to sexual assault in the music business to frontman Justin Sane

Advertisement
anti-flag breakup possible rape allegations justin sane
Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane, photo by Raymond Ahner
Follow
July 20, 2023 | 11:09am ET

    Anti-Flag suddenly announced their breakup via Patreon on Wednesday night and proceeded to delete their website and all of their social media pages.

    “Anti-Flag has disbanded. the Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee,” the announcement reads. “I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed the Patreon page will also be removed.” The band has yet to release an official statement outside of the Patreon.

    Following the news, fans on Reddit pointed out that the most recent episode of the enough. podcast, which is dedicated to sexual assault in the music business, featured a story from a woman about being raped by a singer in a political punk band from the East Coast. Though she doesn’t name the band or singer, she did mention a March 2022 post on a Tumblr called The Industry Ain’t Safe, which reads, “Justin Sane from Anti-Flag. Am I really the only person this has happened to?” According to a screenshot shared on Twitter, at least two people commented on the post.

    Related Video

    The podcast episode describes the details of the night of the incident in graphic detail. The story begins around the 16-minute mark. Listen to it below.

    Sane, born Justin Geever, founded the original version of Anti-Flag in 1988 with drummer Pat Thetic. The band’s debut album, Die for the Government, was released in 1996 following their 1992 17 Songs demo. In the early aughts, they emerged from the underground after signing to Fat Wreck Chords, the label owned by NOFX’s Fat Mike, and moved on to RCA in the mid-2000s.

    Advertisement

    The band released their 13th album, Lies They Tell Our Children, earlier this year. They were slated to tour with the Bouncing Souls in October.

    If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:
    RAINN Hotline
    1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
    http://www.rainn.org

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

mondo generator death march

Mondo Generator (Nick Oliveri) Announce New Album, Unleash "Death March": Stream

July 19, 2023

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

babychaos guilty hands stream

Babychaos Premieres Electro-Industrial Single "Guilty Hands (I Bleed)": Stream

July 19, 2023

Creed reunite for Cruise

Creed Are Reuniting for First Performances in More Than a Decade

July 19, 2023

alice cooper white line frankenstein

Alice Cooper Books Fall US Tour, Unveils New Song "White Line Frankenstein" Featuring Tom Morello: Stream

July 19, 2023

marilyn manson concert spitting incident

Marilyn Manson to Plead No Contest in Spitting and Nose-Blowing Case Involving Videographer

July 19, 2023

Code Orange Billy Corgan single

Code Orange Announce New Album, Unleash "Take Shape" Featuring Billy Corgan: Stream

July 19, 2023

Rock band Godsmack

Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anti-Flag Break Up After Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

Menu Shop Search Newsletter