Anti-Flag Break Up After Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

Anti-Flag suddenly announced their breakup via Patreon on Wednesday night and proceeded to delete their website and all of their social media pages.

“Anti-Flag has disbanded. the Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee,” the announcement reads. “I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed the Patreon page will also be removed.” The band has yet to release an official statement outside of the Patreon.

Following the news, fans on Reddit pointed out that the most recent episode of the enough. podcast, which is dedicated to sexual assault in the music business, featured a story from a woman about being raped by a singer in a political punk band from the East Coast. Though she doesn’t name the band or singer, she did mention a March 2022 post on a Tumblr called The Industry Ain’t Safe, which reads, “Justin Sane from Anti-Flag. Am I really the only person this has happened to?” According to a screenshot shared on Twitter, at least two people commented on the post.

Related Video

The podcast episode describes the details of the night of the incident in graphic detail. The story begins around the 16-minute mark. Listen to it below.

Sane, born Justin Geever, founded the original version of Anti-Flag in 1988 with drummer Pat Thetic. The band’s debut album, Die for the Government, was released in 1996 following their 1992 17 Songs demo. In the early aughts, they emerged from the underground after signing to Fat Wreck Chords, the label owned by NOFX’s Fat Mike, and moved on to RCA in the mid-2000s.

Advertisement

The band released their 13th album, Lies They Tell Our Children, earlier this year. They were slated to tour with the Bouncing Souls in October.

In case you're wondering why Anti-Flag fell off the face of the Earth today… pic.twitter.com/k68Idt8Qwx — Scotty K (@phoenix_person7) July 20, 2023

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:

RAINN Hotline

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

http://www.rainn.org