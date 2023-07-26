Anti-Flag frontman Justin Sane and the three other members of the band have issued statements regarding the group’s recent disbandment following sexual assault allegations made against Sane.

Sane denied the allegations in his statement, calling them “categorically false,” and added that the band decided to break up because “it would be impossible to continue” under the current circumstances.

Sane’s full statement, via his Instagram account, reads:

“Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false. I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight.

Sexual assault is real and has a devasting impact on victims. I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned, and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life.

In regard to Anti-flag disbanding, as a band, the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue.

I want to thank my family and friends, and the many, many fans, musicians, and bands who have reached out to me to offer their support and help.”

The other members of Anti-Flag — Pat Thetic, Chris Barker, and Chris Head — issued a collective statement, also posted via Sane’s Instagram account:

“A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.

We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core.

We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people. This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation.

It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors.

– Chris, Chris, and Pat”

We reported on the initial allegations after fans tied a recent podcast episode dedicated to sexual assault in the music business to frontman Justin Sane.

The episode featured a woman’s story about being raped by a singer in a political punk band from the East Coast. She didn’t specifically name the band or singer, but she did mention a March 2022 post on a Tumblr called The Industry Ain’t Safe, which reads, “Justin Sane from Anti-Flag. Am I really the only person this has happened to?”

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:

RAINN Hotline

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

http://www.rainn.org