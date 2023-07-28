Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Aphex Twin Unveils New EP: Stream

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 marks his first new music in five years

Advertisement
Aphex Twin
Aphex Twin, photo courtesy of artist
July 28, 2023 | 8:52am ET

    Aphex Twin has revealed a new EP, his first release of new music in five years.

    The four-song EP is called Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760. It arrives today, July 28th, via Warp Records.

    The EP marks Aphex Twin’s first release since Collapse in 2018.

    Prior to today’s release, Aphex Twin uploaded two archival tracks to a Soundcloud account.

    Throughout the summer, Aphex Twin is playing a series of festivals across the UK and Europe, including London’s Field Day.

    Related Video

    Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Artwork:

    Aphex Twin EP artwork

    Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Tracklist:
    01. Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
    02. zin2 test5
    03. in a room7 F760
    04. Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

mick jenkins guapanese new song the patience tracklist features

Mick Jenkins Tackles Materialism on New Song "Guapanese": Stream

July 28, 2023

cardi b offset jealousy hip hop new music single listen stream

Offset and Cardi B Feel the "Jealousy" on New Single: Stream

July 28, 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen The Loveliest Time new album stream

Carly Rae Jepsen Unveils New Album The Loveliest Time: Stream

July 28, 2023

joni mitchell at newport live album folk festival 2022 stream listen news

Joni Mitchell Releases New Live Album At Newport: Stream

July 28, 2023

Burna Boy Announces New Album I Told Them..., Shares "Big 7": Stream

July 28, 2023

Post Malone skinny

Post Malone Drops New Album AUSTIN: Stream

July 28, 2023

travis scott utopia new album stream

Travis Scott Drops New Album Utopia: Stream

July 28, 2023

X Japan new song Angel

X Japan Premiere "Angel," First New Song in Eight Years: Stream

July 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aphex Twin Unveils New EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter