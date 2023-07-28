Aphex Twin has revealed a new EP, his first release of new music in five years.

The four-song EP is called Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760. It arrives today, July 28th, via Warp Records.

The EP marks Aphex Twin’s first release since Collapse in 2018.

Prior to today’s release, Aphex Twin uploaded two archival tracks to a Soundcloud account.

Throughout the summer, Aphex Twin is playing a series of festivals across the UK and Europe, including London’s Field Day.

Related Video

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Artwork:

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Tracklist:

01. Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

02. zin2 test5

03. in a room7 F760

04. Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]