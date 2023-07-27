Menu
Soundcloud Account Believed to Be Aphex Twin’s Shares Two New Songs: Stream

"user18081971" updated the profile with recordings from 2006-2007

Aphex Twin, photo by Philip Cosores
July 27, 2023 | 2:45pm ET

    Tapped-in Aphex Twin fans have come to a general consensus that user18081971 on Soundcloud is one of the many aliases used by the electronic musician. Two songs have been uploaded to the anonymous account today, the first time its owner has posted anything in two years.

    The tracks are titled “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” and “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc,” and originate from 2006-2007. “As promised to those who [personally messaged] me,” reads the description to both tracks, the letter of which prominently features a Kawai K5m synth.

    As is a lot of Aphex Twin’s music, both these “new” tracks are instrumentals. “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” is a mellower, loungey beat that features a jazzy bassline, while “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc” has a more drum-and-bass breakbeat style. Stream them both below.

    Meanwhile, an official Aphex Twin EP is coming on July 28th; it’s called Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760and it’ll be his first proper release since 2018’s Collapse.

