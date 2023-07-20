Ariana Grande Dating Star of SpongeBob Musical

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating Broadway actor Ethan Slater, who is perhaps best known for his starring role in the SpongeBob Squarepants musical.

According to People, the two met on the set of Wicked, in which they co-star. Grande plays Galinda Upland in John M. Chu’s upcoming theatrical adaptation, while Slater is cast as Boq, a Munchkin in love with Galinda who later becomes the Tin Man.

Wicked will be released in two installments: part one is set to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024, followed by part two on November 26th, 2025.

Back in January, Grande separated from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez. Slater is also reportedly separated from his wife.