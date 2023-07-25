Menu
Armand Hammer Announce New Album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips

Featuring appearances from Moor Mother, Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan, Pink Siifu, and more

Armand Hammer We Buy Diabetic Test Strips new album tracklist
Armand Hammer, photo by Alexander Richter
July 25, 2023 | 1:36pm ET

    Armand Hammer have announced that their new album, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, will drop on September 29th. The New York hip-hop duo has also shared the record’s tracklist. Check it out below.

    We Buy Diabetic Test Strips will be the duo’s first album since their Alchemist collaboration Haram, one of the best albums of 2021. With 15 tracks, the new LP is set to feature appearances from Moor Mother, Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan, Pink Siifu, Junglepussy, and more. You can pre-save the album here.

    Armand Hammer — comprised of rappers billy woods and E L U C I D — first started teasing the album with a grassroots campaign, sending out postcards and putting up flyers to share details. They also created a phone line that you can call to hear recordings promoting the release, (877) ARM-N-HMR. One Redditor uploaded the audio of the answering machine, which you can listen to below.

    Earlier this year, Armand Hammer appeared on the track “Family” from Shapednoise’s album Absurd Matter. woods, meanwhile, recruited Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring for a track called “FaceTime” that appears on Maps, his collaborative album with producer Kenny Segal that we named one of the best albums of 2023. He also appeared on The Alchemist’s latest EP, Flying High, and is set to appear on Noname’s upcoming album, Sundial.

    the audio that plays when you call the number
    by u/chiefqueef478340335 in Billywoods

    We Buy Diabetic Test Strips Artwork:

    Armand Hammer We Buy Diabetic Test Strips new album tracklist

    We Buy Diabetic Test Strips Tracklist:
    01. Landlines
    02. Woke Up and Asked Siri How I’m Gonna Die
    03. The Flexible Unreliability of Time And Memory
    04. When It Doesn’t Start with a Kiss
    05. I Keep a Mirror in My Pocket (feat. Cavalier)
    06. Trauma Mic (feat. Pink Siifu)
    07. Niggardly (Blocked Call)
    08. The God’s Must Be Crazy
    09. Y’all Can’t Stand Right Here [feat. Junglepussy & Moneynicca (Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan)]
    10. Total Recall
    11. Empire Blvd (feat. Junglepussy & Curly Castro)
    12. Don’t Lose Your Job (feat. Pink Siifu & Moore Mother)
    13. Supermooned
    14. Switchboard
    15. The Key Is Under the Mat

