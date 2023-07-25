Armand Hammer Announce New Album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips

Armand Hammer have announced that their new album, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, will drop on September 29th. The New York hip-hop duo has also shared the record’s tracklist. Check it out below.

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips will be the duo’s first album since their Alchemist collaboration Haram, one of the best albums of 2021. With 15 tracks, the new LP is set to feature appearances from Moor Mother, Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan, Pink Siifu, Junglepussy, and more. You can pre-save the album here.

Armand Hammer — comprised of rappers billy woods and E L U C I D — first started teasing the album with a grassroots campaign, sending out postcards and putting up flyers to share details. They also created a phone line that you can call to hear recordings promoting the release, (877) ARM-N-HMR. One Redditor uploaded the audio of the answering machine, which you can listen to below.

Earlier this year, Armand Hammer appeared on the track “Family” from Shapednoise’s album Absurd Matter. woods, meanwhile, recruited Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring for a track called “FaceTime” that appears on Maps, his collaborative album with producer Kenny Segal that we named one of the best albums of 2023. He also appeared on The Alchemist’s latest EP, Flying High, and is set to appear on Noname’s upcoming album, Sundial.

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips Artwork:

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips Tracklist:

01. Landlines

02. Woke Up and Asked Siri How I’m Gonna Die

03. The Flexible Unreliability of Time And Memory

04. When It Doesn’t Start with a Kiss

05. I Keep a Mirror in My Pocket (feat. Cavalier)

06. Trauma Mic (feat. Pink Siifu)

07. Niggardly (Blocked Call)

08. The God’s Must Be Crazy

09. Y’all Can’t Stand Right Here [feat. Junglepussy & Moneynicca (Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan)]

10. Total Recall

11. Empire Blvd (feat. Junglepussy & Curly Castro)

12. Don’t Lose Your Job (feat. Pink Siifu & Moore Mother)

13. Supermooned

14. Switchboard

15. The Key Is Under the Mat