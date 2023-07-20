A$AP Rocky Shares New Single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”: Stream

A$AP Rocky has shared a new single called “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which he co-produced along with Pharrell Williams.

Naturally, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” begins with Pharrell’s trademark quarter-note production tag, this time delivered by way of victorious horns. The track earns its uproarious title with a heavy-hitting beat that feels tailor-made for jumping and fist-pumping, with plenty of “woo”s thrown in there throughout for good measure.

Rocky’s lyrics flip between lines that could fit in a motivational speaker’s repertoire – “We grow, we learn and we live/ Opposite of quiet,” he spits on the chorus – and his classic braggadocious swagger: “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” he continues in one of the verses. Considering that’s Rihanna he’s talking about, we can’t exactly disagree with him. Stream Rocky and Pharrell’s “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” below.

Related Video

Last December, Rocky shared the single “Shittin’ Me,” which appears on the soundtrack for the video game Need for Speed: Unbound. He also recently made a guest feature on the new deluxe edition of Tyler, the Creator’s 2021 album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. He and Rihanna are also currently expecting a younger sibling to their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, and we’re hoping they’ll be named after a rap legend, too.