Axl Rose Falls Onstage During Guns N’ Roses’ London Concert: Watch

Guns N’ Roses are having a bit of a rough go of it in England. First, the band’s June 24th set at Glastonbury festival was viciously panned by a couple of major UK outlets. And on Friday (June 30th), singer Axl Rose took a tumble during the band’s headlining show in London’s Hyde Park.

It was during the Use Your Illusion song “Bad Obsession” when Axl Rose began to step backward rather quickly… too quickly, in fact. The 61-year-old singer stumbled and took a brief fall before quickly recovering and finishing the song, apparently injury free. He then addressed the crowd of over 60,000, making light of the awkward tumble.

“I don’t want to jinx it,” he joked, “but hopefully I’ve got all the slip and sliding out of the way.”

Axl’s tumble was humorous more than anything. But it was a close call. If the fall had been more dramatic — off the stage, into the drum riser, etc. — it would have added insult to injury following the response to their Glastonbury set

As previously mentioned, GN’R were the subject of some harsh criticism following their headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival. Two reviews in particular from major UK news outlets blasted Axl’s singing and the overall sound, with one writer calling it “the worst Glasto headline set of all time.” Fans watching the festival broadcast at home via the BBC also encountered sound issues, which Guns N’ Roses’ representatives blamed on the BBC’s compromised sound mix. For their part, Guns N’ Roses hit back at the critics with a tweet stating “…it would take a lot more hate than you.”

With plenty of dates left on their itinerary, including an extensive North American run, here’s hoping GN’R have worked out the kinks — sound-wise, physically, or otherwise — heading forward. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Watch fan footage of Axl’s onstage fall in London below.

