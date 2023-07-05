Barbie Foot Challenge Has Podiatrists on Their Toes About Risky TikTok Trend

In the opening of the Barbie trailer, Margot Robbie gets off to the ahem… right foot by stepping out of her heels with feet still arched in a now iconic scene. Naturally, TikTok has turned it into a viral challenge that has some podiatrists concerned about its dangers.

Folks participating in this particular trend have been attempting to recreate the scene by posing up on their toes and taking a few carefully balanced steps forward, with TV personality Chrissy Teigen even getting in on the fun (albeit on Instagram). Watch a few clips below.

Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus at Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center in Florida warns against the risk of injury while attempting the challenge over a prolonged period of time. “If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video,” she said in a statement. “However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use.”

As Robbie herself has revealed, the actual shot was done with the assistance of a bar located off-camera that she used for balance. “I kind of held onto a bar so I was steady. We just put double-sided tape on the floor so my shoes would stay still,” she said in a recent interview with the Australian TV show The Project.

In that same interview, Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig revealed she turned down an early pitch to use CGI for the feet in the movie. ” I thought, ‘Oh god, no! That’s terrifying! That’s a nightmare,'” she said. “And [Margot] has the nicest feet. She has these beautiful dancer’s feet. She should just hang onto that bar and do it just like this.”

So, while Robbie did actually do the scene herself, those attempting to participate in the challenge would be well-advised to follow in her footsteps by using some form of support.

Barbie steps into theaters on July 21st with Ryan Gosling co-starring as Ken. In addition to Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO, it features a star-studded ensemble playing other versions of Barbie (Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon) and Ken (Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adi).

The similarly stacked soundtrack drops the same day, with already-released songs from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Karol G, and PinkPantheress.