Barbie is finally in theaters, and along with it is BARBIE: THE ALBUM, a dance-inducing soundtrack curated by Mark Ronson featuring songs from Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Tame Impala, and more. Listen to the album below.
Greta Gerwig’s film opens with Lizzo’s “Pink,” which soundtracks the titular doll’s perfect life in Barbieland and serves as an ode to the color that experienced a shortage thanks to the movie’s production. From there, Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” a former Consequence Song of the Week, naturally coincides with a jubilant dance number where the film’s ensemble cast (featuring Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and more as various Barbies and Kens) can really shine.
Other highlights from the Barbie soundtrack include Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” and, of course, Ryan Gosling’s ballad, “I’m Just Ken.” We wouldn’t want to spoil the movie with any more context about how these songs play out in the film, but trust — the album is as vibrant and fun as Barbieland itself.
Listen to the Barbie soundtrack in full below, and read our review of the film here.
BARBIE: THE ALBUM Artwork:
BARBIE: THE ALBUM Tracklist:
01. Lizzo – Pink
02. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
03. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)
04. Charli XCX – Speed Drive
05. KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)
06. Sam Smith — Man I Am
07. Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World
08. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
09. Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie
10. HAIM – Home
11. Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For?
12. The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again
13. Khalid – Silver Platter
14. PinkPantheress – Angel
15. GAYLE – butterflies
16. Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter
17. FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)