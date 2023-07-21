Barbie is finally in theaters, and along with it is BARBIE: THE ALBUM, a dance-inducing soundtrack curated by Mark Ronson featuring songs from Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Tame Impala, and more. Listen to the album below.

Greta Gerwig’s film opens with Lizzo’s “Pink,” which soundtracks the titular doll’s perfect life in Barbieland and serves as an ode to the color that experienced a shortage thanks to the movie’s production. From there, Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” a former Consequence Song of the Week, naturally coincides with a jubilant dance number where the film’s ensemble cast (featuring Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and more as various Barbies and Kens) can really shine.

Other highlights from the Barbie soundtrack include Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” and, of course, Ryan Gosling’s ballad, “I’m Just Ken.” We wouldn’t want to spoil the movie with any more context about how these songs play out in the film, but trust — the album is as vibrant and fun as Barbieland itself.

Advertisement

Related Video

Listen to the Barbie soundtrack in full below, and read our review of the film here.

BARBIE: THE ALBUM Artwork:

BARBIE: THE ALBUM Tracklist:

01. Lizzo – Pink

02. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

03. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

04. Charli XCX – Speed Drive

05. KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

06. Sam Smith — Man I Am

07. Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World

08. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

09. Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie

10. HAIM – Home

11. Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For?

12. The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again

13. Khalid – Silver Platter

14. PinkPantheress – Angel

15. GAYLE – butterflies

16. Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter

17. FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)