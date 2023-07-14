Baroness Unveil New Song “Beneath the Rose”: Stream

Baroness are gearing up to release their new album Stone on September 15th, Now, they’ve unleashed “Beneath the Rose” as the the second single from the highly anticipated LP, along with an accompanying music video.

“Beneath the Rose” is a melodic, hard rock anthem, with sludgy guitars and raw, aggressive vocals.

“It feels great to be releasing music again,” singer-guitarist John Baizley said in a statement. “Especially a song like ‘Beneath the Rose,’ which we began writing during the Gold & Grey sessions almost six years ago. During those sessions, the song never quite took off but once we began writing Stone, one of the first things I did was pull that main guitar riff out of retirement to see if we could breathe new life into the bones of this song.”

He added, “Paired with [first single] ‘Last Word,’ ‘Beneath the Rose’ became a microcosmic expression of Stone, a kind of mission statement that hints at the wide musical territory we cover throughout the rest of the album. It’s also part one of a trilogy of songs that also includes ‘Choir’ and ‘The Dirge.'”

Advertisement

In typical Baroness fashion, the band kept things DIY for the music video for “Beneath the Rose.” Band members self-directed the clip, with editing from Baizley and bassist Nick Jost. “Last Word,” also came with a Jost-created clip.

“Much the same as we decided to create and produce Stone ourselves, we’ve adopted a similar DIY attitude regarding our videos,” Baizley added. “This is the second installment in a video series that we’re creating: shooting, directing and editing ourselves. It’s been an exciting and creative process utilizing elements of photography, stop-motion, animation and traditional video. We’re curious to see how far we can go with this Stone video project series, relying heavily on found objects, local environments and our admittedly limited lighting, video and photo equipment. Like all Baroness projects, it feels great to further expand our creative vision and capabilities.”

Baroness will support the new album with an extensive Fall 2023 North American tour. Tickets are available here.

Pre-order or pre-save Stone at this location, and watch the vide for “Beneath the Rose” below, followed by our 2022 video interview with Baroness.