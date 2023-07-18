Menu
beabadoobee Finds Solace in the Passage of Time on New Song “the way things go”: Stream

It’s her second single of 2023

beabadoobee, photo by Antonius Cramer
July 18, 2023 | 2:00pm ET

    Just a few months removed from opening a string of dates for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” beabadoobee has returned with a new single. Entitled “the way things go,” the track is a sentimental acoustic tune that captures all the candid magic of beabadoobee’s signature sound. Listen to the song below.

    Built around lyrical reflections on a love that has since faded, “the way things go” is a simple tune with beautiful resonance. Looking back on times both good and bad, beabadoobee grounds herself in the way life moves on. With her airy lilt, she sings “I don’t mind that that’s the way things go.” And with a sense of intimacy (something she’s mastered) and its ‘60s-esque melodies, the song almost feels like a classic acoustic ballad — like “Yesterday” or nearly any Paul Simon song — reimagined for the modern world.

    beabadoobee first debuted “the way things go” live a few months ago, and has included it in setlists since then. Along with the official release, she also shared a new music video for the song, directed by Jacob Erland, featuring a cast of ballerinas in an ornate, renaissance-inspired setting. Watch the video below.

    Related Video

    beabadoobee first hit the scene in 2020, when she became a CoSign artist. Since then, she’s continued to build a devoted following for her acoustic songcraft. Earlier this year, she shared the Valentine’s Day single “Glue Song,” and followed that up with an alternative version of the song featuring Clairo.

    This fall, beabadoobee is hitting the road for a number of festival gigs and headlining dates. Grab your tickets here.

    beabadoobee 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    08/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    08/10 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
    10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

