Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Beanie Bubble Directors Brought OK Go Flair to Their Directorial Debut (But Only A Little)

Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash (of OK Go) explain why they wanted to explore the history of Beanie Babies in the Apple TV+ film

Advertisement
Beanie Bubble OK Go
Damian Kulash and Kristin Gore, courtesy of Apple TV+ and The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV+)
July 21, 2023 | 11:20am ET

    The Beanie Bubble, a film that depicts the remarkable rise and fall of Beanie Babies as both a cultural and economic phenomenon, begins with a sequence that captures so much about that moment in time: Inspired by a real-life incident, we see thousands of Beanie Babies flung out of a truck involved in a highway collision, their flight through the air captured with the bright colors and elegant slow motion you might associate with… an OK Go music video.

    That’s not a coincidence, as the new Apple TV+ film is co-directed by OK Go frontman Damian Kulash and screenwriter Kristin Gore (who happens to be Kulash’s wife) — who knew, as soon as they read about that 1999 accident, it would be “an incredible metaphor for everything we’re trying to get across,” Gore tells Consequence via Zoom.

    Adds Kulash, “We didn’t have to imagine anything. It was just like, well, a truck explodes and then Beanie Babies fly through the air. That’s a good half of our film.”

    The Beanie Bubble stars Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan as the three women who were instrumental to Beanie Babies becoming a billion-dollar business, both for the Ty company and its official founder Ty Warner (played by Zach Galifianakis). It’s the latest entry in a new sub-genre of American film exploring the intricacies of famous business deals (and who might have been screwed by them), following this year’s Blackberry and Air.

    Advertisement

    The trend feels “pretty bizarre” to Gore, she says, because “we’ve been working on this since 2015, so we didn’t expect to come out at the same time as a bunch of other product movies. And we also didn’t mean to make a movie about a product. For us, it was always about these other themes that were so important to us. But there’s the 25 year rule where you see, culturally, there tends to be an inflection point where people are like, ‘what happened 25 years ago?’ And you see a lot of things coming out in entertainment around that. But it’s a weird sub-genre to accidentally be a part of, because we didn’t intend to.”

    Gore says the actual intention was “to tell a story about, you know, women and the American dream and our value system, in the sandbox of fun, colorful toys. I would hope that, you know, a lot of the passion that goes into making movies doesn’t always have to be about products and consumerism. I think there are a lot of really important more human stories to focus on.”

Artists

Latest Stories

What We Do In the Shadows Cast Interviews

What Makes What We Do In the Shadows So Special

July 20, 2023

jun seventeen psycho interview follow to seoul fan chant

Fan Chant: JUN of SEVENTEEN Talks Solo Song "PSYCHO" and Finding a "Charm of My Own"

July 19, 2023

portugal the man anchorage alaska gig's music venue hometowns of consequence

Portugal. The Man Remember Their Hometown Hotspot, Anchorage, Alaska's Gig's

July 18, 2023

3TEETH Industrial Week list

3TEETH's Alexis Mincolla Picks 10 Songs for the Perfect Industrial Playlist

July 18, 2023

Jared Harris Foundation

Jared Harris Reveals the Mind-Bending Magic Tricks of Foundation

July 14, 2023

Michael bolton spark of light track by track interview

Michael Bolton Breaks Down New Album Spark of Light Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

palehound eye on the bat track by track interview

Palehound Break Down New Album Eye on the Bat Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

What We Do in the Shadows Future

What We Do In the Shadows Could Live as Long As Its Immortal Characters

July 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Beanie Bubble Directors Brought OK Go Flair to Their Directorial Debut (But Only A Little)

Menu Shop Search Newsletter