Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Beartooth Announce New Album The Surface, Unveil Single “Might Love Myself”: Stream

The band's fifth studio album will arrive on October 13th

Advertisement
Beartooth
Beartooth, photo via Atom Splitter PR
July 21, 2023 | 10:33am ET

    Beartooth have announced their fifth studio album, The Surface, which will arrive October 13th via Red Bull Records. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled the single “Might Live Myself.”

    “Beartooth’s entire discography has been snapshots of my inner monologue and emotional state over the years with a recurring theme: depression and self-loathing,” singer Caleb Shomo said in a statement. “It’s been tough to understand why I’ve felt the way I do for so long. During the pandemic, I was faced with two distinct paths in life. One — I continue doing nothing to manage the realities of my mental health and continue down a path of self-destruction, ultimately ending in my demise. Two — choose to do the work needed to maintain a healthier relationship with myself, no matter how difficult or painful.”

    He added, “This album is the story of my beginnings in the new world I’ve created for myself. One focused on health, self love, positivity, understanding, hard work, and most of all second chances. At the end of the day, life is short for all of us. We can’t escape the end, so why not make friends with it and live in a world focused on living a personally fulfilling life.”

    Advertisement

    Musically, “Might Love Myself” has as strong pop sensibility, with melodic vocals and a hooky chorus. It’s one of Beartooth’s softer offerings, not counting the song’s screamy bridge.

    “I truly believe mental health starts with a healthy relationship with one’s self,” Shomo said. “Self-love was something I never believed would be a part of my life. I would focus on my depression and my sadness, believing those part of me were always the most prominent in my mind. But through hard work comes results. Self-love had to be a choice; it can’t be an emotion.”

    He continued, “Emotions are fleeting and can change with a sunset or a single word. Choosing to put your own health (mentally and physically) as the highest priority in your life has been the only path I’ve found to self love. It helped me realize what I’m capable of, how strong I am, and that progress is more important than any immediate fix to my emotions. This song is about the first moment I realized something was significantly shifting in my life.”

    Advertisement

    Beartooth recently closed out a co-headlining US tour with Trivium. Next up, they’ll hit Australia for a co-headlining tour alongside Pierce the Veil, followed by a European tour. Tickets for their overseas dates are available here.

    Pre-order The Surface at this location, and check out the video for “Might Love Myself” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

    The Surface Artwork:

    Beartooth The Surface

    The Surface Tracklist:
    01. The Surface
    02. Riptide
    03. Doubt Me
    04. The Better Me (Feat. Hardy)
    05. Might Love Myself
    06. Sunshine!
    07. What’s Killing You
    08. Look The Other Way
    09. What Are You Waiting For
    10. My New Reality
    11. I Was Alive

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

roger waters money re-recording pink floyd dark side of the moon classic rock listen stream

Roger Waters Unveils His Strange Solo Version of Pink Floyd's "Money": Stream

July 21, 2023

Meet Me @ the Altar give it up new song 2023 tour dates

Meet Me @ the Altar Ask for Help on New Song "Give It Up": Stream

July 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album single

Greta Van Fleet Share New Album Starcatcher: Stream

July 21, 2023

the gaslight anthem bruce springsteen history books new album song stream

The Gaslight Anthem Announce Comeback Album, Tap Bruce Springsteen for Title Track "History Books": Stream

July 21, 2023

burial kode9 infirmary / unknown summer

Burial and Kode9 Release Split EP Infirmary / Unknown Summer: Stream

July 21, 2023

Nas

Nas Releases New Album Magic 2: Stream

July 21, 2023

blur the ballad of darren new album the narcissist stream

Blur Unveil Comeback Album The Ballad of Darren: Stream

July 21, 2023

Zayn Love Like This new single music video stream watch

Zayn Drops New Single "Love Like This": Stream

July 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beartooth Announce New Album The Surface, Unveil Single "Might Love Myself": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter