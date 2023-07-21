Beartooth have announced their fifth studio album, The Surface, which will arrive October 13th via Red Bull Records. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled the single “Might Live Myself.”

“Beartooth’s entire discography has been snapshots of my inner monologue and emotional state over the years with a recurring theme: depression and self-loathing,” singer Caleb Shomo said in a statement. “It’s been tough to understand why I’ve felt the way I do for so long. During the pandemic, I was faced with two distinct paths in life. One — I continue doing nothing to manage the realities of my mental health and continue down a path of self-destruction, ultimately ending in my demise. Two — choose to do the work needed to maintain a healthier relationship with myself, no matter how difficult or painful.”

He added, “This album is the story of my beginnings in the new world I’ve created for myself. One focused on health, self love, positivity, understanding, hard work, and most of all second chances. At the end of the day, life is short for all of us. We can’t escape the end, so why not make friends with it and live in a world focused on living a personally fulfilling life.”

Advertisement

Musically, “Might Love Myself” has as strong pop sensibility, with melodic vocals and a hooky chorus. It’s one of Beartooth’s softer offerings, not counting the song’s screamy bridge.

“I truly believe mental health starts with a healthy relationship with one’s self,” Shomo said. “Self-love was something I never believed would be a part of my life. I would focus on my depression and my sadness, believing those part of me were always the most prominent in my mind. But through hard work comes results. Self-love had to be a choice; it can’t be an emotion.”

He continued, “Emotions are fleeting and can change with a sunset or a single word. Choosing to put your own health (mentally and physically) as the highest priority in your life has been the only path I’ve found to self love. It helped me realize what I’m capable of, how strong I am, and that progress is more important than any immediate fix to my emotions. This song is about the first moment I realized something was significantly shifting in my life.”

Advertisement

Beartooth recently closed out a co-headlining US tour with Trivium. Next up, they’ll hit Australia for a co-headlining tour alongside Pierce the Veil, followed by a European tour. Tickets for their overseas dates are available here.

Pre-order The Surface at this location, and check out the video for “Might Love Myself” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

The Surface Artwork:

The Surface Tracklist:

01. The Surface

02. Riptide

03. Doubt Me

04. The Better Me (Feat. Hardy)

05. Might Love Myself

06. Sunshine!

07. What’s Killing You

08. Look The Other Way

09. What Are You Waiting For

10. My New Reality

11. I Was Alive