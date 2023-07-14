Beastie Boys to Reissue Hello Nasty Vinyl Box Set

Today, July 14th, marks the 25th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ fifth album, Hello Nasty. To mark the occasion, UME is reissuing the long out-of-print deluxe vinyl version of the album that was originally released in 2009.
The 4xLP set boasts 21 bonus tracks including rarities, remixes, and B-sides, as well as a hardcover coffee table book. It’s set for release on September 8th. Preorders are now ongoing, and see the full tracklist below.
Hello Nasty (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1 – Side A
Super Disco Breakin’
The Move
Remote Control
Song For The Man
Just A Test
Body Movin’
Disc 1 – Side B
Intergalactic
Sneakin’ Out The Hospital
Putting Shame In Your Game
Flowin’ Prose
And Me
Three MCs And One DJ
Disc 2 – Side A
The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)
Song For Junior
I Don’t Know
The Negotiation Limerick File
Electrify
Disc 2 – Side B
Picture This
Unite
Dedication
Dr. Lee, PhD
Instant Death
Disc 3 – Side A
Description Of A Strange Man
Dirt Dog
Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)
DR. Lee Version Dub
Switched On
Disc 3 – Side B
Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)
Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious
Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)
Stink Bug
Disc 4 – Side A
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Piano Jam
Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace
The Negotiation Limerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)
The Drone
20 Questions Version
Disc 4 – Side B
The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment
Hail Sagan (Special K)
Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)
Creepin’
Learning Remote Control
Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible