Belle and Sebastian Announce The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition

Belle and Sebastian are celebrating the upcoming 25th birthday of their third album The Boy with the Arab Strap by giving it the anniversary reissue treatment.

After the back-to-back success of 1996’s Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister, 1998’s The Boy with the Arab Strap saw Belle and Sebastian bandleader Stuart Murdoch share some songwriting credits with band members Stevie Jackson and Isobel Campbell. While their first two albums were each recorded in just a few days, Arab Strap took months, giving the personnel of Belle and Sebastian time to let their creativity wander.

The 25th anniversary edition of Arab Strap exchanges the green-tinted cover photo of keyboardist Chris Geddes for a blue version, along with a pale blue limited edition vinyl to match. It also comes with an exclusive art print of behind-the-scenes photos from the promotional video for the album, taken by band member Sarah Martin.

Pre-orders for the limited edition LP are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Last month, Belle and Sebastian teamed up with Suki Waterhouse for “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility,” as part of Vol. 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club. Their last album was January’s surprise-released Late Developers.

The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

01. It Could Have Been a Brilliant Career

02. Sleep the Clock Around

03. Is It Wicked Not to Care?

04. Ease Your Feet in the Sea

05. A Summer Wasting

06. Seymour Stein

07. A Space Boy Dream

08. Dirty Dream Number Two

09. The Boy with the Arab Strap

10. Chickfactor

11. Simple Things

12. The Rollercoaster Ride