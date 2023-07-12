Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Belle and Sebastian Announce The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition

Celebrating the indie pop legends' third album

Advertisement
belle and sebastian the boy with the arab strap 25th anniversary edition artwork tracklist pre order
Belle and Sebastian, photo courtesy of the artist
Follow
July 12, 2023 | 3:06pm ET

    Belle and Sebastian are celebrating the upcoming 25th birthday of their third album The Boy with the Arab Strap by giving it the anniversary reissue treatment.

    After the back-to-back success of 1996’s Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister, 1998’s The Boy with the Arab Strap saw Belle and Sebastian bandleader Stuart Murdoch share some songwriting credits with band members Stevie Jackson and Isobel Campbell. While their first two albums were each recorded in just a few days, Arab Strap took months, giving the personnel of Belle and Sebastian time to let their creativity wander.

    The 25th anniversary edition of Arab Strap exchanges the green-tinted cover photo of keyboardist Chris Geddes for a blue version, along with a pale blue limited edition vinyl to match. It also comes with an exclusive art print of behind-the-scenes photos from the promotional video for the album, taken by band member Sarah Martin.

    Related Video

    Pre-orders for the limited edition LP are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Last month, Belle and Sebastian teamed up with Suki Waterhouse for “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility,” as part of Vol. 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club. Their last album was January’s surprise-released Late Developers.

    Advertisement

    The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

    belle and sebastian the boy with the arab strap 25th anniversary edition artwork tracklist pre order

    The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
    01. It Could Have Been a Brilliant Career
    02. Sleep the Clock Around
    03. Is It Wicked Not to Care?
    04. Ease Your Feet in the Sea
    05. A Summer Wasting
    06. Seymour Stein
    07. A Space Boy Dream
    08. Dirty Dream Number Two
    09. The Boy with the Arab Strap
    10. Chickfactor
    11. Simple Things
    12. The Rollercoaster Ride

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

tesseract war of being stream

TesseracT Announce New Album War of Being, Unveil Title Track: Stream

July 12, 2023

cherry glazerr indie rock punk music news i don't want you anymore soft like a flower stream

Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album I Don't Want You Anymore, Shares "Soft Like a Flower": Stream

July 12, 2023

the drums jonny better new album single song track listen music news pre order indie pop rock

The Drums Announce New Album Jonny, Share "Better": Stream

July 12, 2023

dfl my crazy life reissue ad rock hardcore band

DFL, Hardcore Band Featuring Ad-Rock, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut Album My Crazy Life

July 12, 2023

Nick Cave Miraculous Love Kids Afghanistan Lanny Cordova Breathless/Beautiful music video

Nick Cave Joins Miraculous Love Kids for New Song "Breathless/Beautiful": Stream

July 11, 2023

spellling announces new album mystery school

SPELLLING Announces New Album SPELLLING & The Mystery School, Shares First Two Singles: Stream

July 11, 2023

Staind new album

Staind Set Release Date for New Album, Unveil New Single "Cycle of Hurting": Stream

July 11, 2023

Puddle of Mudd new album 2023

Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album Ubiquitous, Unveil Single "My Baby": Stream

July 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Belle and Sebastian Announce The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition

Menu Shop Search Newsletter