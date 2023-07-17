Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

50 Best Industrial Albums of All Time

The greatest industrial LPs offer a wide range of sounds from dissonant to dancey

Advertisement
Greatest Industrial Albums
July 17, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Consequence’s Industrial Week kicks off with a staff list of the genre’s Top 50 albums. Keep checking back throughout the week for more lists, artist-driven content, premieres, essays, and more.

    While a handful of rock’s biggest acts have come out of the industrial music scene, the genre has largely remained underground since its emergence in the late 1970s. For every Nine Inch Nails and Rammstein, there are dozens of bands that never broke through to the mainstream. Yet, within the industrial universe, many of these artists are considered legendary acts.

    Early pioneers like Throbbing Gristle and Cabaret Voltaire paved the way for an industrial revolution in the ’80s that included Ministry, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, and others. Nine Inch Nails took the genre to new heights in the early ’90s, as Trent Reznor’s mix of aggression and melody resonated with millions of fans.

    Advertisement

    Over the years, industrial has taken on many forms, from dissonant noise to metal-heavy riffs to dance-club bangers, with a common thread being electronic and mechanical elements that tie them into one singular, yet hard-to-define musical category.

    The greatest industrial albums represent the wide diversity that the genre has to offer, showcasing a style of music that continues to thrive, even as it predominantly remains under the radar. Take a trip through Consequence’s picks for the 50 Best Industrial Albums of All Time below.

    -Spencer Kaufman
    Managing Editor, Heavy Consequence

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Best TV Shows 2023 So Far

The Best TV Shows of 2023 (So Far)

June 15, 2023

top heavy albums of 2023 so far

Top 20 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023 (So Far)

June 15, 2023

best top songs 2023 so far list read playlist

Top 30 Songs of 2023 (So Far)

June 14, 2023

Best Films 2023 So Far

Top 15 Films of 2023 (So Far)

June 13, 2023

best albums 2023 so far list top 30 consequence records songs midyear listen stream

Top 30 Albums of 2023 (So Far)

June 12, 2023

Most Traumatic Disney Scenes

The Disney Scenes That Traumatized Us

May 16, 2023

Anticipated Metal Hard Rock Albums 2023

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

January 26, 2023

most anticipated albums 2023

50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

January 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

50 Best Industrial Albums of All Time

Menu Shop Search Newsletter