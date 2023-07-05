Fan Chant: 10 Best K-Pop B-Sides of 2023 (So Far)

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

It’s the season of mid-year lists, folks. July is suddenly here, which means we are now officially more than halfway through 2023 — and here at Consequence, we’ve already rolled out some lists highlighting our favorite albums and tracks of the year so far.

While there are some great articles currently floating around the internet that have rounded up 2023’s best K-pop songs, I decided to take a slightly different route today and shine the spotlight on a few of the B-sides that have found their way onto my playlists this year. It’s been an especially great season for title tracks and focus singles, I think, but there’s definitely some other treasures to be found on albums from acts like TXT, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, and more.

So, without further ado, please enjoy these 10 2023 K-pop B-sides, arranged in alphabetical order.

aespa – “Thirsty”

Let’s get more R&B-style songs from these girlies! aespa are primarily known for their high-energy tracks that incorporate more hard-hitting EDM and pop sounds, but this gentler, dreamier B-side from their third mini-album is so much fun. This song also gave the girls a great chance to show off their harmonies.

ATEEZ – “Outlaw”

There’s no denying that “BOUNCY” is the star of ATEEZ’s current comeback cycle, but “Outlaw,” the EP’s closing track, is a sly bop worthy of our attention, too. Honestly, any of the tracks on this EP could have been rolled out as a single with the right music video, but I’m partial to this one.

fromis_9 – “In the Mirror”

Take a listen to “In the Mirror,” or many other tracks off this fromis_9 record, and you’ll probably be surprised to learn that it’s their first album. Yes, these girls have put out plenty of EPs since their 2018 debut, but UNLOCK MY WORLD is the assured, interesting full-length debut they deserve. This song is dreamy and transportive, showing off vocal abilities in particular.

I.M – “Not Sorry”

This brooding EP from Monsta X member I.M is honestly a great listen all the way through, and the way he deploys horns throughout the record makes it especially memorable. “Dumb” is another standout here, but “Not Sorry” conjures the image of a dejected protagonist walking in the rain before stumbling into a late-night cafe to reflect on their life choices. It’s a whole moody vibe.

Jimin – “Face-off”

Something about the opening to Jimin’s solo album, FACE, gives me major Ariana Grande energy, which is one of the bigger compliments I could ever write. I love hearing Jimin in an R&B-powered space, especially one as tortured and melodramatic as this where he also gets to utilize his lower register, along with those ethereal falsetto vocals we all know and love. This album dropped back in March, but “Face-off” is still firmly planted in my On Repeat playlist on Spotify.

LE SSERAFIM – “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”

Your honor, I love them! The ladies of LE SSERAFIM continue to crush it. Their first studio album, released in May, contained plenty of gems, but none have made the rounds on TikTok quite as effectively as “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife.” Between the chant of “I’m a mess” and some perfectly deployed choreography, it’s an unforgettable 2023 drop.

P1Harmony – “Love Me for Me”

I told P1Harmony this when I talked to them about this album, but give me some syncopated piano and a good melody and there’s a really strong chance you can get me to love a pop song. This one, from the group’s sixth mini-album, is so refreshing and fun — the guys in P1Harmony especially seem to thrive on bright tracks with hip-hop undertones, and it’s worth giving “Love Me for Me” a try if you’re not super familiar with the group yet.

SEVENTEEN – “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U”

I could’ve picked any of the b-sides off SEVENTEEN’s FML, truly, and “Fire” (from the hip-hop unit) was a very close second here. But the performance unit knocked it out of the park with the slinky, impassioned “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U,” and I won’t rest until I see some choreography that communicates all the pining present in the track itself.

Stray Kids – “Super Bowl”

I’m not entirely sure what it is about this song that makes it so addictive, but “Super Bowl” is one of the songs off Stray Kids’ 5-STAR that has stayed on repeat in this household. Maybe some of the replay appeal of this track is the whispered chorus — and sure, there’s no way this song is about cooking, but that’s just part of the Stray Kids brand at this point.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)”

While I also adore “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray off TXT’s The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, we have to give it up for “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock).” It’s such an absurdly smooth bossa nova-style bop; everyone’s vocals sound great, and it’s such a fun vibe for the band. While the EP was released in January, the song feels even better here in the heat of summer.