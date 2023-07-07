Menu
Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Surprise Release Debut EP God Made Me an Animal: Stream

The supergroup features Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Stephen Micciche, Clayton Holyoak, and Will Putney

Better Lovers, photo by James Hartley
July 7, 2023 | 12:08am ET

    New supergroup Better Lovers have surprise released their debut EP, God Made Me an Animal.

    Until now, we’d only heard the stellar lead single “30 Under 13” from the band, which features ex-Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, guitarist Will Putney (Fit for an Autopsy), and three former members of Every Time I Die: guitarist Jordan Buckley, Stephen Micciche, and drummer Clayton Holyoak.

    The EP is comprised of “30 Under 13” and three additional tracks: “Sacrificial Participant,” “Become So Small,” and the title cut “God Made Me an Animal.”

    “Surprise! Our debut EP, God Made Me an Animal, is out now,” the band shared in a collective statement. “Four eclectic and wildly fun songs we’ve been kicking around for what feels like forever, it’s great to finally have these out in the world. Let it happen to you. Hear all this and more on tour all Summer. The engine is turned on.”

    The EP arrives just in time for Better Lovers’ upcoming tour dates, a combination of headlining gigs and shows supporting Underoath. The outing kicks off on July 13th in Buffalo, New York, with tickets available here.

    The full EP can be streamed below, and you can pre-order it on vinyl and cassette formats via SharpTone Records.

    God Made Me an Animal EP Artwork:
    God Made Me An Animal cover

    God Made Me an Animal EP Tracklist:
    01. Sacrificial Participant
    02. 30 Under 13
    03. Become So Small
    04. God Made Me An Animal

