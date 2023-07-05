10 Reasons to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour”

It’s been half a decade since Queen Bey last graced the States with a tour, and it’s been even longer since her last proper solo outing. But in just a few days, that’s all about to change. The most decorated Grammy winner of all time is finally back, with Beyoncé embarking on the North American leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

With the European run now officially in the books, this latest spectacle is already proving to be a monumental force in live music. According to a StubHub report, tickets to Beyonce’s “Renaissance Tour” performances are the second most in-demand of the summer, only coming in behind Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

Get Beyoncé Tickets Here

But while the initial ticket-buying process for the “Renaissance Tour” was nowhere near as disastrous as that of the “Eras Tour,” the shows still sold out damn near instantly. Luckily, there’s still time to pick up last-minute tickets — and for cheaper than you’d expect. (That’s especially true if you’re willing to go outside your normal market; hello $85 dollar Pittsburgh tickets!) So, in case you need that extra motivation to go see Queen Bey, here are 10 first-hand accounts of just how incredible the tour has been thus far.

Advertisement

It’s Not a Concert, It’s a Spectacle:

BEYONCE SLAYED SO HARD, THIS WAS A SPECTACLE NOT A CONCERT!!! She sings fuckin perfect and looks like 20 years old…like…WHAAAT :O. Also there were Lizzo, Tom Holland and Zendaya at my concert in fuckin Poland#BeyonceRenaissanceTour #RenaissanceWorldTour #RENAISSANCE #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/t0kNoTr45P — Cassie¹⁰ᵗʰᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ Almondie⁷ HARRY STYLES WARSAW!!!🧣 (@CassieWorldie) June 27, 2023

I mean, this is Beyoncé we’re talking about — you really think she’d come out and just sing? Hell no. The stage show for this tour is elaborate, exciting, and unpredictable. Broken into seven distinct acts, Beyoncé and her team clearly spent countless hours meticulously designing every aspect of what would appear on the stage, from the audio to the visuals to the underlying themes of the setlist. It’s a level of effort unmatched by most even at her level, and it’s exactly what her music deserves.

And the Outfits, oh, the Outfits:

And what’s a high-quality Beyoncé production without the best, most eye-catching costume design of the year? The outfits the pop star performs in somehow manage to match the extravagance and spectacle of the surrounding show. What’s more, she’s continuously reinventing the look throughout the tour. Only the Queen herself knows what’s in store for North America, but if the European shows were any indication, there will be looks for the books.