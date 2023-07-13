Menu
Billie Eilish Shares “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Accompanied by a self-directed music video

billie eilish barbie soundtrack what was i made for new song video stream
Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” video (via YouTube)
July 13, 2023 | 10:37am ET

    Billie Eilish has shared her new ballad “What Was I Made For?,” her contribution to the soundtrack for Barbie.

    According to a press release, the track appears in “pivotal scenes” throughout the movie while “beautifully and poignantly highlighting the film’s important message and sentiment.” Over her brother FINNEAS’ piano production, Eilish sings of feeling emptiness while channeling Barbie with lyrics like, “I’m sad again, don’t tell my boyfriend/ It’s not what he’s made for/ What was I made for?”

    Watch the self-directed music video below. In it, Eilish unboxes a Barbie wearing outfits from the singer’s past.

    “in january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved,” Eilish shared about the song on Instagram. “that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.”

    She continued, “this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.”

    Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Barbie premieres in theaters on Friday, July 21st. Its stacked soundtrack is out the same day and also includes the Ryan Gosling tune “I’m Just Ken” with Slash on guitar, the Nicki Minaj/Ice Spice collab “Barbie World,”  Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” Karol G’s “WATATI,” and Dua Lipa’s Song of the Week “Dance the Night.” 

    Eilish is making her way across the summer festival circuit, with scheduled appearances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Leeds and Reading Festival. Grab your tickets here.

     

