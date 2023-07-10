Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Billy White Jr., Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction Cross Logo Artist, Has Died

The iconic album sleeve was originally conceived as a tattoo design for Axl Rose

Advertisement
billy white jr obituary
Billy White Jr. (via Instagram) and Appetite for Destruction artwork (via Geffen)
July 10, 2023 | 1:32pm ET

    Billy White Jr., the artist who designed the iconic cross logo on the album cover for Guns N’ RosesAppetite for Destruction, has died. Slash broke the sad news on Instagram, paying tribute to the White.

    He wrote, sharing a pic of Billy: “RIP #BillyWhiteJr og designer of GNR cross logo & long time friend of the band. You will be missed.” Commented Duff McKagan on Slash’s post: “Ah shit!”

    As reported by Planet Radio, White was originally tapped to design a tattoo for Axl Rose, who had conceived the idea of the cross with skulls of each band member. White was an art student at Long Beach University at the time and crossed paths with GN’R through his cousin in 1986.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “One day Axl called and asked if i could draw him a tattoo, after he’d seen a drawing I’d done on my cousin’s wall,” White told the now defunct Culture Creature website in a 2016 interview. “The cross and skulls that looked like the band was Axl’s idea, the rest was me — the knot work in the cross was a reference to Thin Lizzy, a band Axl and I both loved.”

    White’s original pencil sketch was eventually fleshed out into a full-color design on Bristol paper using watercolor, gauche, and ink. A separate artist, Andy Engel, made refinements to the design, which was then placed on the inner sleeve of the original pressings of Appetite for Destruction.

    Famously, the original Appetite LP cover featured Robert Williams’ controversial painting of a robot who has just committed violent act of sexual abuse — a sleeve that resulted in the album being banned from certain retailers.

    Advertisement

    Duff McKagan new solo album 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Duff McKagan Announces New Solo Album Featuring Slash, Jerry Cantrell, and Iggy Pop

    Geffen quickly made the swap, placing White’s cross design on the cover and sticking the Williams art on the inner sleeve. While the original banned pressings may be collectible, White’s ubiquitous cross design would become one of the most iconic album covers of all-time and arguably the definitive Guns N’ Roses iconography.

    Below you can see Slash’s tribute post. Our condolences to White’s family and the Guns N’ Roses camp at this time.

    Get Guns N' Roses Tickets Here

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ozzy osbourne power trip statement

Ozzy Osbourne Bows Out of Power Trip Festival: "My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet"

July 10, 2023

Dave Mustaine Thrash vs Glam

Dave Mustaine on Thrash vs. Glam Metal: Metallica and Mötley Crüe Were Actually "Similar"

July 10, 2023

bill ted face the music eddie van halen

Dave Grohl Cameo in Bill & Ted 3 Was Originally Offered to Eddie Van Halen

July 10, 2023

Nita Strauss engaged

Nita Strauss Gets Engaged at Record Release Show: Watch

July 7, 2023

Crosses

††† (Crosses) Release PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED EP: Stream

July 7, 2023

Ghost and Patrick Wilson Stay

Ghost Team Up with Actor Patrick Wilson for Cover of Shakespears Sister's "Stay": Stream

July 7, 2023

dirty honey wont take me alive

Dirty Honey Return with New Song "Won't Take Me Alive": Stream

July 7, 2023

better lovers god made me an animal ep

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Surprise Release Debut EP God Made Me an Animal: Stream

July 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billy White Jr., Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Cross Logo Artist, Has Died

Menu Shop Search Newsletter