New Episodes of Bluey Arrive on Disney+

Good news for children (and parents) who’ve exhausted the 130 episodes of Bluey already on Disney+: 10 new episodes of the acclaimed animated series arrive on the streaming platform as of today (July 12th).

Among the new episodes are “Stories,” which features Lin-Manuel Miranda as a talking horse, and “Onesies,” featuring Rose Byrne as Chilli’s sister Brandy.

Other new episodes include “Musical Statues,” “Puppets,” “Turtle Boy,” “Tradies,” “Granny Mobile,” “Space,” “Dirt,” and “The Decider.”

You can stream the episodes now on Disney+. If you’re not already a subscriber, plans start at $7.99.

