Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blur Seek Light in the Darkness on The Ballad of Darren: Review

The Britpop legends are back with an enjoyable, heartfelt, and contemplative record

Advertisement
Blur The Ballad of Darren Damon Albarn New Album Review
Blur, photo by Reuben Bastienne-Lewis
July 20, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    It’s been a long eight years since Blur‘s most recent album, The Magic Whip. The world has changed, and so too have Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James, and drummer Dave Rowntree. But after years of solo and side projects,  The Ballad of Darren finds them once again creating as a full four-piece band.

    In our cover story highlighting the group’s journey through The Ballad of Darren, Albarn asserts that it’s “the first legit [Blur] album since 13.” It’s an unsurprising claim given the more heady content of The Magic Whip, and it sets up The Ballad of Darren to be the “return to form” for which fans have been clamoring.

    Get Blur Tickets Here

    But while The Ballad of Darren finds a classic Britpop stride that many have come to know and love, there’s a sense of melancholy swimming through each track. Now, Blur have less in common with their former rivals Oasis and more with latter day Arctic Monkeys; the orchestral lounge pop and moody tones of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and The Car are only a few degrees away from the contemplative indie found in The Ballad of Darren.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though he refrains from going into the deep end, The Ballad of Darren is undoubtedly influenced by loss and strife in Albarn’s personal life — separations, the deaths of close friends and collaborators, the pandemic, and a changing world are all acknowledged throughout the album. He ruminates on ghosts and “Many paths I wish I’d taken” on the acoustic number “The Everglades,” his warm baritone full of cracks and croaks that radiate intimacy. He stumbles over existential queries, often asking open-ended questions and wondering if it’s all pointless. He rarely escalates beyond the most comfortable part of his voice, so much so that when he does extend his range, like in the final song, “The Heights,” it feels like all the lights in the building have just turned back on, if only for a moment.

    This all points to The Ballad of Darren serving as a bit of a lull, a brief stopover for Albarn to let out some of those middle-aged demons. And yet, it’s still a Blur album, and it’s full of rousing surprises. Second single “St. Charles Square” is an infectious bit of slacker rock, hearkening back to their wandering early works. It’s appropriately stacked with choirs of “Oohs” and “Ahhs,” but they’re offset by Albarn’s occasional yelps and moody narration.

    Many songs follow this lopsided pattern. There are plenty of nostalgic guitar lines from Coxon, ranging from serene to lively, that become counterbalanced by something off — usually a crushingly sad line from Albarn. “Barbaric” is the most guitar-forward song on the album, with Coxon letting the blooming lead line pop just enough to keep you waiting for the next one. It’s a festival-ready sing-along track, but Albarn’s lyrics are dripping with sorrow.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

pj harvey i inside the old year dying review new album

PJ Harvey's I Inside the Old Year Dying Is a Masterful Rebirth: Review

July 7, 2023

queens of the stone age in times new roman review new album listen stream recap

Queens of the Stone Age's In Times New Roman... Turns Raw Pain into Polished Formula: Review

June 16, 2023

janelle monae age of pleasure

With The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe Invites Us into a Delectable Hedonistic Escape: Review

June 6, 2023

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Weathervanes review

On Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Keep Getting Better as the World Gets Worse: Review

June 5, 2023

Foo Fighters But Here We Are New Album Review

Foo Fighters Find Greatness in Grief on But Here We Are: Review

May 26, 2023

the national first two pages of frankenstein album review new lp good

The National's First Two Pages of Frankenstein Explores a Familiar Anxiety: Review

April 26, 2023

suga agust d review d-day bts

Agust D's D-DAY Triumphantly Caps Off the Trilogy from SUGA of BTS: Review

April 21, 2023

Metallica

Metallica’s 72 Seasons Is a Monument to an Illustrious Career: Review

April 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blur Seek Light in the Darkness on The Ballad of Darren: Review

Menu Shop Search Newsletter