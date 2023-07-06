Kingsley Ben-Adir transforms into Bob Marley in the first trailer for Reinaldo Marcus Green’s upcoming biopic on the reggae legend, Bob Marley: One Love. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Set to hit theaters on January 12th, 2024, the film will chronicle Marley’s early years and rise to music stardom, as well as the assassination attempt on his life in 1976 and subsequent live performance just two days later at the Smile Jamaica Concert.

Green co-wrote Bob Marley: One Love with Zach Baylin, who contributed to his Oscar-nominated picture King Richard. In addition to Ben-Adir, the film features Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife Rita and James Norton as The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, plus Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall. Rita Marley, their son Ziggy, and their daughter Cedella all served as producers on the project.

