Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bob Marley Biopic One Love Gets First Trailer: Watch

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the reggae legend

Advertisement
Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley
Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley (Paramount Pictures)
July 6, 2023 | 9:18am ET

    Kingsley Ben-Adir transforms into Bob Marley in the first trailer for Reinaldo Marcus Green’s upcoming biopic on the reggae legend, Bob Marley: One LoveWatch the teaser trailer below.

    Set to hit theaters on January 12th, 2024, the film will chronicle Marley’s early years and rise to music stardom, as well as the assassination attempt on his life in 1976 and subsequent live performance just two days later at the Smile Jamaica Concert.

    Green co-wrote Bob Marley: One Love with Zach Baylin, who contributed to his Oscar-nominated picture King RichardIn addition to Ben-Adir, the film features Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife Rita and James Norton as The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, plus Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall. Rita Marley, their son Ziggy, and their daughter Cedella all served as producers on the project.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Editor’s Note: See our list of 50 stoner albums that’ll give you a contact high.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bob dylan biopic notes james mangold timothée chalamet

Bob Dylan Gave James Mangold Notes on Upcoming Biopic

July 5, 2023

barbie foot viral tiktok challenge dangerous risk podiatrist

Barbie Foot Challenge Has Podiatrists on Their Toes About Risky TikTok Trend

July 5, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Nirvana

Kurt Cobain Threatened to Fire Chad Channing... over Bobcat Goldthwait?

July 5, 2023

Mads Mikkelsen loser Indiana Jones dial of destiny nazi

Mads Mikkelsen Would Rather Play a "Loser" Than a Conventional Lead

July 5, 2023

tom cruise keep making mission impossible movies 80 years old

Tom Cruise Threatens to Keep Making Mission: Impossible Movies Until He's 80

July 5, 2023

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Review

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Tom Cruise's Comfort Zone

July 5, 2023

Leo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV)

Red Blood Spills Over Black Gold in Trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon: Watch

July 5, 2023

J.J. Abrams hot wheels movie gritty emotional grounded Mattel

J.J. Abrams' Hot Wheels Movie Will Be "Emotional, Grounded, and Gritty"

July 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Marley Biopic One Love Gets First Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter