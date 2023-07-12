Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Thee Sacred Souls from the Farm at Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

Catching up with the rising neo-soul act

Advertisement
thee sacred souls bonnaroo 2023 the what podcast interview
Thee Sacred Souls, photo by Gustavo Olivares
Consequence Staff
July 12, 2023 | 2:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    On this special episode of The What Podcast, Barry and Lord Taco sit down with Thee Sacred Souls while on the Farm at Bonnaroo 2023. The neo-soul act run through their experience at the festival, how they got their start, and the ins and outs of their creative process.

    Related Video

    “Growing up listening to the oldies and classic soul and doo-wop, it kinda falls into the music naturally,” bassist Sal Samano explains. “I don’t think it sounds exactly like the music we were and are listening to; I think it just naturally ends up in the music.”

    Elsewhere, Barry and Lord Taco make early speculations about Bonnaroo 2024 and give an anticipated update on Lord Taco’s beloved bus.

    Listen to Barry and Lord Taco chat with Thee Sacred Souls at Bonnaroo above or watch the convo via YouTube below. While you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Bryan Stone Evan Bonnaroo 2023 recap the what podcast interview

Talking Bonnaroo 2023 with Bryan Stone and Evan Bonnaroo: The What Podcast

July 6, 2023

bonnaroo 2023 recap the what podcast

Bonnaroo 2023 Recap and Roundup: The What Podcast

June 28, 2023

Noah Kahan Bonnaroo podcast interview the what

Re:SET Festival and Why Noah Kahan Is a Bonnaroo Must-See: The What Podcast High Five Clip

June 15, 2023

Bonnaroo do's and don'ts 2023 what podcast

Bonnaroo 2023 Do's and Don'ts: The What Podcast

June 12, 2023

the what podcast jim james bonnaroo 2004 legendary show

Jim James Looks Back on My Morning Jacket's Legendary 2004 Bonnaroo Show: The What Podcast

June 7, 2023

bonnaroo 2023 picks the what podcast

Brad's Ideal Schedule for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 24, 2023

Top Picks Bonnaroo 2023 lord taco the what podcast

Lord Taco's Top Picks for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 17, 2023

bonnaroo must see artists the what podcast

Barry's Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Thee Sacred Souls from the Farm at Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter