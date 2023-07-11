Menu
boygenius Extend Tour to Fall 2023, Including Halloween Show with 100 gecs

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus have added more dates in support of their debut LP, the record

boygenius fall 2023 us tour dates tickets
boygenius, photo by Mikayla LoBasso
July 11, 2023 | 1:01pm ET

    boygenius have extended their 2023 tour in support of their latest album, the record, through Fall 2023. The newly announce run of shows feature a rotating cast of openers including MUNA, Samia, Palehound, and 100 gecs.

    Notably, boygenius are set to play a Halloween show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with 100 gecs, and they’ll headline Madison Square Garden with special guest MUNA. Other new dates include stops in Boston, New Haven, and Philadelphia. See the full touring schedule for the trio of Phoebe BridgersJulien Baker, and Lucy Dacus below.

    An artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 12th (use access code coolaboutit), ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Find tickets to all of their upcoming dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    boygenius are currently finishing up a North American leg of their tour before spending August in Europe. See where the record ranks on our Top 30 Albums of 2023 (So Far) list here.

    Get boygenius Tickets Here

    boygenius 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *+
    07/29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *+
    07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+
    08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +
    08/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field +
    08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square +
    08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
    08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
    08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen !
    08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall !
    08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium !
    08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
    08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
    08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park !@
    08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @
    08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @
    08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (early show)
    08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (late show)
    08/25 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine
    08/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
    08/28 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham !
    09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall #
    09/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #
    09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~
    10/02 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
    10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !
    10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

    * = w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
    + = w/ Illuminati Hotties
    ! = w/ MUNA
    @ = w/ Ethel Cain
    # = w/ Palehound
    ~ = w/ Samia
    % = w/ 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane

