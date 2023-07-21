Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brandi Carlile Covers Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Appearing on the deluxe edition alongside Ryan Gosling’s cover of Matchbox Twenty's classic "Push"

Advertisement
brandi carlile indigo girls cover closer to fine ryan gosling matchbox twenty push barbie soundtrack
Brandi Carlile (photo by Ben Kaye) and Indigo Girls (photo courtesy of the artist)
Follow
July 21, 2023 | 1:10pm ET

    Brandi Carlile has shared a cover of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” which appears as a bonus cut on the “Best Weekend Ever Edition” of the Barbie soundtrack alongside star Ryan Gosling’s version of Matchbox Twenty’s classic hit “Push.”

    Carlile and her wife, Catherine Carlile, transform the rollicking original version of “Closer to Fine” into an acoustic ballad intertwining their beautiful vocals. Stream it below.

    “Closer to Fine” appears on Indigo Girls’ self-titled second studio album, which marked their first major label release when it came out in 1989. Carlile previously performed the song with the folk duo during a June 2008 show in Tucson, Arizona — one of the many times she’s appeared on stage with the pioneering group. They also appeared on “Cannonball” from Carlile’s 2007 album, The Story. Last year, she presented Indigo Girls with the Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award at the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Gosling also goes acoustic while channeling Rob Thomas’ angsty vocals from “Push” on his version of the hit. It comes more than 25 years after the second single from Matchbox Twenty’s debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, topped the Modern Rock Tracks chart. The cover appears on the soundtrack alongside his original song, “I’m Just Ken,” which features Slash of Guns N’ Roses on guitar and other “Kentributions” from Wolfgang Van Halen and Foo Fighters’ new drummer Josh Freese.

    Advertisement

    Barbie The Album also features songs from Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, and Dua Lipa. Read our review of the movie here.

    Get Brandi Carlile Tickets Here 

    Carlile is currently on the road in support of her latest album In These Silent Days (grab tickets here), while Indigo Girls (tickets available here) and Matchbox Twenty (grab tickets here) are on their own tours as well.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

brian setzer devil always collects new album rockabilly rock n roll music news single tour dates 2023 tickets listen

Brian Setzer Announces New Album The Devil Always Collects, 2023 Tour Dates

July 21, 2023

chris stapleton higher new album artwork tracklist white horse single stream

Chris Stapleton Announces New Album Higher, Shares "White Horse": Stream

July 21, 2023

Roger Waters

Roger Waters Previews The Dark Side of the Moon With Strange Re-Recording with "Money": Stream

July 21, 2023

Meet Me @ the Altar give it up new song 2023 tour dates

Meet Me @ the Altar Ask for Help on New Song "Give It Up": Stream

July 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album single

Greta Van Fleet Share New Album Starcatcher: Stream

July 21, 2023

Beartooth

Beartooth Announce New Album The Surface, Unveil Single "Might Love Myself": Stream

July 21, 2023

the gaslight anthem bruce springsteen history books new album song stream

The Gaslight Anthem Announce Comeback Album, Tap Bruce Springsteen for Title Track "History Books": Stream

July 21, 2023

burial kode9 infirmary / unknown summer

Burial and Kode9 Release Split EP Infirmary / Unknown Summer: Stream

July 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brandi Carlile Covers Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter