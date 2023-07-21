Brandi Carlile Covers Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Brandi Carlile has shared a cover of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” which appears as a bonus cut on the “Best Weekend Ever Edition” of the Barbie soundtrack alongside star Ryan Gosling’s version of Matchbox Twenty’s classic hit “Push.”

Carlile and her wife, Catherine Carlile, transform the rollicking original version of “Closer to Fine” into an acoustic ballad intertwining their beautiful vocals. Stream it below.

“Closer to Fine” appears on Indigo Girls’ self-titled second studio album, which marked their first major label release when it came out in 1989. Carlile previously performed the song with the folk duo during a June 2008 show in Tucson, Arizona — one of the many times she’s appeared on stage with the pioneering group. They also appeared on “Cannonball” from Carlile’s 2007 album, The Story. Last year, she presented Indigo Girls with the Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award at the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

Related Video

Meanwhile, Gosling also goes acoustic while channeling Rob Thomas’ angsty vocals from “Push” on his version of the hit. It comes more than 25 years after the second single from Matchbox Twenty’s debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, topped the Modern Rock Tracks chart. The cover appears on the soundtrack alongside his original song, “I’m Just Ken,” which features Slash of Guns N’ Roses on guitar and other “Kentributions” from Wolfgang Van Halen and Foo Fighters’ new drummer Josh Freese.

Advertisement

Barbie The Album also features songs from Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, and Dua Lipa. Read our review of the movie here.

Get Brandi Carlile Tickets Here

Carlile is currently on the road in support of her latest album In These Silent Days (grab tickets here), while Indigo Girls (tickets available here) and Matchbox Twenty (grab tickets here) are on their own tours as well.