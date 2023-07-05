<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bratmobile have returned after more than two decades away, recently playing their first show in over 20 years. As one of the riot grrrl originators reignites, the band’s frontwoman, Allison Wolfe, recalls one of the groups that drew her to music in the first place: Bow Wow Wow.

As a teenager, Wolfe was drawn to bands led by powerful, magnetic women. She found herself mesmerized by the raw energy of the 12 short, sharp songs that made up Bow Wow Wow’s second album, When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Gets Going. The newly-launched MTV left her in awe of singer Annabella Lwin’s commanding stage presence and distinctive style, which proved a huge source of inspiration in Wolfe’s own work as a musician.

“The girliness or the silliness of these things that almost seem like teen girl bedroom culture, or they’ll call it bubblegum pop or whatever, these men don’t take seriously,” she explains on the latest episode of The Spark Parade. “I think [Bow Wow Wow] should be and have been re-examined in more modern times by people with a more feminist lens. So, that’s what I was thinking. I was like, hey, this stuff is important and it actually inspired a lot of women in music.”

