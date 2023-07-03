Bratmobile Reunite for First Shows in Over 20 Years: Watch

Riot grrrl pioneers Bratmobile have reunited for their first live shows in over 20 years. Last Wednesday (June 28th), they played a secret show at Zebulon in Los Angeles, and on Sunday (July 2nd), they headlined the Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland. Check out videos of their performances below.

The band’s appearance at Zeublon last week was unannounced, and the gig served as a “warmup” of sorts for their set at Mosswood. Nonetheless, Bratmobile — who were joined by Tiger Trap’s Rose Melberg — ran through an exciting set that featured classics and covers, like a rendition of The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.” For that song, they were joined onstage by upcoming rock outfit, The Linda Lindas.

The Linda Lindas joined Bratmobile onstage for Mosswood as well, where the band delivered an almost identical set to the one Zeublon witnessed, including the high-energy cover of “Cherry Bomb.” Bratmobile first announced they would be performing at the festival earlier this year. Watch videos from the set below.

Another highlight from the performances was when Melberg took the microphone to sing Tiger Trap’s 1993 song, “Supreme Nothing.” Tiger Trap’s first release in 1992 was a split 7-inch with Bratmobile.

The shows marked the first time Bratmobile have played live since 2002. Earlier this year, the band was featured on the Netflix show That ‘90s Show — one of the show’s punk-ier characters sports a Bratmobile poster on their wall.

