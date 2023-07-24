Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brett Goldstein Announces First Standup Tour of North America

"The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour" takes place this fall

Advertisement
Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein, photo by David Livingston / Getty
July 24, 2023 | 12:55pm ET

    Actor and comedian Brett Goldstein will head out on his first live standup tour of North America in the fall.

    “The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour” commences on October 5th in Denver. Additional dates are scheduled in Boston, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Washington, DC, and Portland. Additionally, he’ll play three shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre part of this year’s New York Comedy Festival.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Related Video

    Goldstein most recently starred as Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which just wrapped its third and likely final season. He also co-created the AppleTV+ series Shrinking.

    Brett Goldstein 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/05 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre
    10/13 – Boston, MA – Boch Center @ Wang Theatre
    10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Memorial Auditorium
    11/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Safe Credit Union Convention Center
    11/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (New York Comedy Festival)
    11/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (New York Comedy Festival)
    11/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (New York Comedy Festival)
    11/16 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
    11/30 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

More on this topic

Latest Stories

lacuna coil fear factory 2023 tour

Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory Announce October 2023 US Tour

July 24, 2023

ethel cain 2023 tour dates north america ticket pre sale indie rock pop news

Ethel Cain Announces US Tour Dates

July 24, 2023

helmet 2023 tour

Helmet Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and New Album

July 24, 2023

Hayley Williams of Paramore

Paramore Postpone Tour Dates Due to Illness

July 23, 2023

brian setzer devil always collects new album rockabilly rock n roll music news single tour dates 2023 tickets listen

Brian Setzer Announces New Album The Devil Always Collects, 2023 Tour Dates

July 21, 2023

Meet Me @ the Altar give it up new song 2023 tour dates

Meet Me @ the Altar Ask for Help on New Song "Give It Up": Stream

July 21, 2023

chvrches lauren mayberry solo tour dates

CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry Announces First Solo Tour

July 20, 2023

The Pretenders 2023 tour dates tickets Guns N' Roses

The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brett Goldstein Announces First Standup Tour of North America

Menu Shop Search Newsletter