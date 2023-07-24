Brett Goldstein Announces First Standup Tour of North America

Actor and comedian Brett Goldstein will head out on his first live standup tour of North America in the fall.

“The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour” commences on October 5th in Denver. Additional dates are scheduled in Boston, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Washington, DC, and Portland. Additionally, he’ll play three shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre part of this year’s New York Comedy Festival.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Related Video

Goldstein most recently starred as Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which just wrapped its third and likely final season. He also co-created the AppleTV+ series Shrinking.

Brett Goldstein 2023 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre

10/13 – Boston, MA – Boch Center @ Wang Theatre

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Memorial Auditorium

11/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Safe Credit Union Convention Center

11/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (New York Comedy Festival)

11/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (New York Comedy Festival)

11/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (New York Comedy Festival)

11/16 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium