Brian Setzer Announces New Album The Devil Always Collects, 2023 Tour Dates

Brian Setzer has a new solo album coming out on September 15th called The Devil Always Collects. Ahead of its release, the Stray Cats frontman has shared the record’s lead single “Girl on the Billboard,” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates — his first live shows in four years.

The Devil Always Collects is Setzer’s eleventh solo effort, which he co-produced himself along with Julian Raymond and mixer Chris Lord-Alge. A press release promises “virtuosic” guitar riffs and “non-stop freight train rhythms” that will appease “fans of rock, Americana, rockabilly, and punk” alike. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Like a lot of Setzer’s work, “Girl on the Billboard” sounds retro by nature; the song was originally popularized in 1965 by country music singer Del Reeves. “It’s an old truckers song,” Setzer adds in a statement. “At first I wasn’t getting the sound I wanted until I picked up my Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. I mean, the sound is monstrous, dirty and twangy.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Setzer’s North American “Rockabilly Riot” tour will kick off September 27th at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. It includes stops in Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on October 13th in Setzer’s “adopted hometown” of Minneapolis.

Tickets are on sale now at Setzer via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Setzer’s last scheduled tour was back in 2019, but the musician was forced to cancel the dates after he was diagnosed with severe tinnitus.

The Devil Always Collects Artwork:

The Devil Always Collects Tracklist:

01. Rock Boys Rock

02. The Devil Always Collects

03. Girl on the Billboard

04. The Living Dead

05. What’ll It Be Baby Doll?

06. Black Leather Jacket

07. She’s Got a Lotta…Soul!

08. Play That Fast Thing (One More Time)

09. A Dude’ll Do (What a Dude’ll Do)

10. Psycho Suzie

11. One Particular Chick

Brian Setzer 2023 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Premier Theater

09/30 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/05 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/06 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

10/07 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre

10/09 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

10/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

10/12 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre