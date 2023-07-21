Menu
Brian Setzer Announces New Album The Devil Always Collects, 2023 Tour Dates

Stream its lead single "Girl on the Billboard"

brian setzer devil always collects new album rockabilly rock n roll music news single tour dates 2023 tickets listen
Brian Setzer, photo by Russ Harrington
July 21, 2023 | 1:42pm ET

    Brian Setzer has a new solo album coming out on September 15th called The Devil Always Collects. Ahead of its release, the Stray Cats frontman has shared the record’s lead single “Girl on the Billboard,” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates — his first live shows in four years.

    The Devil Always Collects is Setzer’s eleventh solo effort, which he co-produced himself along with Julian Raymond and mixer Chris Lord-Alge. A press release promises “virtuosic” guitar riffs and “non-stop freight train rhythms” that will appease “fans of rock, Americana, rockabilly, and punk” alike. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Like a lot of Setzer’s work, “Girl on the Billboard” sounds retro by nature; the song was originally popularized in 1965 by country music singer Del Reeves. “It’s an old truckers song,” Setzer adds in a statement. “At first I wasn’t getting the sound I wanted until I picked up my Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. I mean, the sound is monstrous, dirty and twangy.”

    Related Video

    Setzer’s North American “Rockabilly Riot” tour will kick off September 27th at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. It includes stops in Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on October 13th in Setzer’s “adopted hometown” of Minneapolis.

    Tickets are on sale now at Setzer via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Setzer’s last scheduled tour was back in 2019, but the musician was forced to cancel the dates after he was diagnosed with severe tinnitus.

    The Devil Always Collects Artwork:

    The Devil Always Collects Tracklist:
    01. Rock Boys Rock
    02. The Devil Always Collects
    03. Girl on the Billboard
    04. The Living Dead
    05. What’ll It Be Baby Doll?
    06. Black Leather Jacket
    07. She’s Got a Lotta…Soul!
    08. Play That Fast Thing (One More Time)
    09. A Dude’ll Do (What a Dude’ll Do)
    10. Psycho Suzie
    11. One Particular Chick

    Brian Setzer 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/27 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    09/29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Premier Theater
    09/30 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    10/05 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    10/06 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    10/07 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre
    10/09 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
    10/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    10/12 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
    10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

