Britney Spears Allegedly Assaulted by Member of San Antonio Spurs Security

The singer claims she was smacked after asking for Victor Wembanyama's photograph

Britney Spears
Britney Spears, photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
July 6, 2023 | 10:51am ET

    Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ security after seeking a photograph with the team’s rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama. TMZ reports that the singer has filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department alleging battery.

    The alleged incident occurred at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. TMZ claims that Damian Smith, the San Antonio Spurs’ director of team security, backhanded Spears, causing her to fall to the ground.

    The security person later apologized to Spears, but her team went forward with filing the police report. Las Vegas police told TMZ that they do not consider the incident a criminal matter as Smith did not intentionally mean to hurt Spears.

    Wembanyama was drafted by the Spurs with the first overall pick during last month’s NBA Draft. He is set to make his NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Friday.

