Britney Spears Announces Memoir The Woman in Me

"A brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope"

Britney Spears, photo by Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
Britney Spears, photo by Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
July 11, 2023 | 11:57am ET

    Britney Spears has revealed the title of her memoir, The Woman in Me, and announced it will be released on October 24th via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

    The Woman in Me is described in a press release as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” It promises to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history” while also illuminating “the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In a statement issued to People, Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, said, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

    Back in February 2022, it was reported that Spears had signed a deal for the memoir worth as much as $15 million. She had been teasing the tell-all since successfully terminating her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

    Last August, Spears teamed up with Elton John for “Hold Me Closer,” a reimagined version of his classic duet “Tiny Dancer” that marked her first new music in six years.

    The Woman in Me Cover:

    britney spears memoir the woman in me cover

