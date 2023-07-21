Britney Spears has teamed up with Will.i.am on a new song called “Mind Your Business.” Listen to the track below.

With a driving beat and the repeating refrain, “Mind your business, bitch,” the single features everything you’d want from a collaboration between the two pop icons. Spears’ commanding pop prowess takes center stage, while Will.i.am’s verses and production augment the song, shaping it into a fun, danceable bop.

In an interview with CBS Mornings (via Rolling Stone), Will.i.am described the meaning of the track. “When you’re in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life,” he said. “And there’s lyrics in the song that point to that. Not just for people that are in the spotlight. Even on my verse I say, ‘Hands up in the cookie jar/ They watchin’ me/ They watchin’ y’all.’ That has to do with privacy and everyone else, every individual out there who feels they’re not living a private life in social media. There’s a thin line and everyone deserves their version of privacy.”

“Mind Your Business” marks the second musical release from Spears since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021. She previously teamed up with Elton John on a new version of “Tiny Dancer” dubbed, “Hold Me Closer.”

Spears and Will.i.a.m previously collaborated on the 2013 single “Scream & Shout.” In the same CBS interview, Will.i.a.m talked about their musical connection, saying, “To collaborate with her now and then — when you’re in the studio, and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters. So, I see the same light, the same joy, the same love, and passion.”

Spears also recently announced her memoir, The Woman in Me, which is set for release on October 24th. Pre-orders are now ongoing.