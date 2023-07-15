Menu
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and Dr. Dre Are Dinner Buddies

The legendary musicians were spotted having dinner together in London after Springsteen performed in Hyde Park

Bruce Springsteen (photo by Rob DeMartin), Paul McCartney (photo by Jimmy Baikovicius) and Dr. Dre (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
July 15, 2023 | 3:41pm ET

    Imagine walking into a restaurant and seeing Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and Dr. Dre eating dinner together. Such was the case at The River Café in Hammersmith, England, where fans saw the trio dining after Macca and Dr. Dre caught The Boss’ recent show at London’s Hyde Park.

    It may seem like an unlikely pairing, but Dre and McCartney have been friends for a while. In 2021, the rapper posted a photo of the two together, looking delighted to be in the Beatle’s company. “Here with one of my heroes!!,” he said at the time. “Paul McCartney is cool AF!! I’m chillin with one of the fucking Beatles!!”

    McCartney and Springsteen go way back as well — even if the former blames the latter for causing music fans to expect four-hour, marathon concerts. Last year, the two sang “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man” together when McCartney rolled into Springsteen’s native New Jersey.

    In more music-related news, fans can look forward to new releases from McCartney and Dr. Dre in the near future. The Beatle has resurrected his former band, so to speak, with AI, using the technology to complete a decades-old demo he plans to release later this year. As for Dre, the legendary rapper-producer has re-teamed with Snoop Dogg to create Missionary, a follow-up album to Doggystyle coming 30 years after his iconic debut album’s release.

    Springsteen and the E Street Band will launch a new run of North American tour dates beginning in August. Get tickets here.

