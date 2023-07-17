Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bruno Major on Queen’s Influence, AI’s Importance, and the Paranoia of Columbo

The singer-songwriter talks about wearing influences like Billy Joel and Randy Newman on his sleeve

Advertisement
bruno major Columbo podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Bruno Major, photo by Hannah Hillier
Consequence Staff
July 17, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Bruno Major joins Kyle Meredith to chat about his latest album, Columbo. The singer-songwriter discusses how he wears his influences — artists like Billy Joel, Leonard Cohen, and Randy Newman — on his sleeve, as well as what he takes from their respective styles. Major also shares how renowned musicians like Queen’s Brian May and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour have influenced his musical interests.

    The conversation then turns to the impact of the last few years on Major’s career momentum, with him expressing the feeling of being robbed of an essential period of his artistic journey. He opens up about how it lead to challenges during the writing process, as he grappled with feelings of paranoia and depression.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere, Major explores the impact he believes artificial intelligence will have on humanity: “In my opinion, AI is more important fire, more important than the wheel, more important than the written word. It is the greatest invention ever. I believe that it is our purpose to create AI. I believe that the Earth is the womb, and we are the plankton, and consciousness is the end goal of everything.”

    Listen to Bruno Major talk about Columbo and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Lior Phillips South African popular music 33 1/3 book podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lior Phillips on the History of South African Music, Political Activism, and Disney

July 14, 2023

Janelle Monáe the age of pleasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure and Upcoming Role in A24’s De La Resistance

July 12, 2023

greta van fleet starcatcher Sam Kiszka podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Starcatcher and the Creation of the Universe

July 10, 2023

Ian hunter defiance part 1 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ian Hunter on Working with Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Jeff Tweedy, and Slash

July 7, 2023

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lucinda Williams on Working with Springsteen, Learning from Petty, and the Brilliance of Dylan

July 5, 2023

Nick Hexum 311 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

311’s Nick Hexum on Evolver, Music Anniversaries and the Heaviness of Their Next Album

July 3, 2023

Jeff Ament deaf Charlie Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jeff Ament on Deaf Charlie, Yield, and the Next Pearl Jam Album

June 30, 2023

louise post sleepwalker podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on How Trauma and Women Pirates Inspired Her New Solo Album Sleepwalker

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruno Major on Queen’s Influence, AI's Importance, and the Paranoia of Columbo

Menu Shop Search Newsletter