<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Bruno Major joins Kyle Meredith to chat about his latest album, Columbo. The singer-songwriter discusses how he wears his influences — artists like Billy Joel, Leonard Cohen, and Randy Newman — on his sleeve, as well as what he takes from their respective styles. Major also shares how renowned musicians like Queen’s Brian May and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour have influenced his musical interests.

The conversation then turns to the impact of the last few years on Major’s career momentum, with him expressing the feeling of being robbed of an essential period of his artistic journey. He opens up about how it lead to challenges during the writing process, as he grappled with feelings of paranoia and depression.

Advertisement

Related Video

Elsewhere, Major explores the impact he believes artificial intelligence will have on humanity: “In my opinion, AI is more important fire, more important than the wheel, more important than the written word. It is the greatest invention ever. I believe that it is our purpose to create AI. I believe that the Earth is the womb, and we are the plankton, and consciousness is the end goal of everything.”

Listen to Bruno Major talk about Columbo and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.