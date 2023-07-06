Menu
Talking Bonnaroo 2023 with Bryan Stone and Evan Bonnaroo: The What Podcast

The What Podcast crew relives their favorite moments from the recent festival with some choice company

Bonnaroo, photo via Facebook/@Bonnaroo
Consequence Staff
July 6, 2023 | 10:09am ET

    StoneOnAir podcast host Bryan Stone and photographer Evan Bonnaroo join Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco to discuss the 2023 Bonnaroo festival in this very special episode of The What Podcast.

    From the aspects that went perfectly according to plan to the parts that… didn’t (the number two in Plaza Two incident), the pair of guests provide a new perspective on how this year’s Bonnaroo went down. Elsewhere, the gang touches on mental health, Soberoo, Korn, Portugal. the Man, and so much more.

    Listen to Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco chat with Bryan Stone and Evan Bonnaroo above or watch the convo via YouTube below. While you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

