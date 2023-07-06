Talking Bonnaroo 2023 with Bryan Stone and Evan Bonnaroo: The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

StoneOnAir podcast host Bryan Stone and photographer Evan Bonnaroo join Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco to discuss the 2023 Bonnaroo festival in this very special episode of The What Podcast.

From the aspects that went perfectly according to plan to the parts that… didn’t (the number two in Plaza Two incident), the pair of guests provide a new perspective on how this year’s Bonnaroo went down. Elsewhere, the gang touches on mental health, Soberoo, Korn, Portugal. the Man, and so much more.

