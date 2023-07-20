Menu
BTS’ Jungkook Covers Oasis’ “Let There Be Love” on BBC Radio 1: Watch

In addition to performing his new solo single, "Seven"

jungkook oasis cover let there be love
Jungkook (photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC) and Noel and Liam Gallagher (photo by Lawrence Watson)
July 20, 2023 | 12:33pm ET

    Jungkook of BTS stopped by BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Thursday, where he performed a cover of Oasis’ “Let There Be Love” in addition to his new solo single.

    Sitting laidback on a stool while dressed stylishly in a casual grey suit, Jungkook beautifully delivered both Liam and Noel Gallagher’s vocals on the song with equal ease. Check out a brief video clip of the cover, followed by a full audio rip, below.

    “Let There Be Love” was the third single from 2005’s Don’t Believe the Truth and marked the third and final Oasis song to feature both Gallagher brothers on lead vocals. It reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and was later included in the band’s 2010 singles compilation Time Flies… 1994-2009.

    Last week, Jungkook dropped his official global solo debut, “Seven,” featuring rapper Latto. It earned Song of the Week honors following its release. Prior to playing it at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, he performed it on Good Morning America.

    With the single, Jungkook follows in the footsteps of fellow BTS members j-hopeRMSUGA, and Jimin, all of whom have released solo projects since the seven-member group announced their “second chapter” in June 2022. In addition, Jin dropped a collaboration with Coldplay prior to beginning the mandatory enlistment period required of all young men in South Korea. j-hope has since joined him, and all seven members of BTS are expected to begin the enlistment process before the end of 2023.

    Speaking of j-hope, he recently revealed big plans for the months following his release from military service. While appearing on SUGA’s SUCHWITA drinking show (via Billboard), j-hope announced that he will release a documentary called Hope on the Street and an accompanying six-song soundtrack.

BTS' Jungkook Covers Oasis' "Let There Be Love" on BBC Radio 1: Watch

