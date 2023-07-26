Menu
Buck Meek Unveils 2024 American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Cyclades”: Stream

The Big Thief member's new album arrives on August 25th

Buck Meek Cyclades new song single stream tour dates 2024
Buck Meek, photo by Shervin Lainez
July 26, 2023 | 12:50pm ET

    Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Haunted Mountain, Big Thief member Buck Meek has announced new tour dates for 2024, and shared the album’s second single, “Cyclades.” Check out all of his upcoming dates and listen to the new song below.

    Meek first revealed the details of Haunted Mountain this past May, and shared a string of European tour dates along with the announcement. The full record is set to drop on August 25th on 4AD (pre-orders are ongoing), after which Meek will finish out his European dates, stop in South Korea and Japan for a few shows, and then head out on the newly-announced North American leg. See his full touring scheduling below.

    Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday, July 27th at 9:00 a.m. local via Buck Meek’s website. Once they go on sale, you can also find tickets to his European dates here, and his American dates here.

    Retelling hazy, family stories, “Cyclades” is a charming, sentimental tune. Each verse details an episode from the past, like Meek’s father riding his motorcycle through a herd of elk, or Meek and his mother surviving a car crash in Greece. At the end of the song, Meek reveals that he’s been accused of embellishing the stories — or maybe even making them up entirely — but, as the chorus reminds us, this doesn’t actually make too much of a difference. “There’s too many stories to remember/ too many stories to tell,” he sings, grounding his experiences in the inherent myth-making of humanity.

    “These are all true stories, or at least as I was told, or remember them being told,” Meek said in a statement. “There’s a thin line between history and mythology. Our lives are made of an endless myriad of unfinished stories, of every encounter of billions of people at the center of thousands of years in each direction. The telling is secondary.”

    Meanwhile, Big Thief have begun releasing new music again. Last week, their new single “Vampire Empire” was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.

    Buck Meek 2023 – 2024 Tour Dates:
    08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/19 – Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva
    08/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
    08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
    08/23 – Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival
    08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
    08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    08/29 – Manchester, UK @ YES
    08/30 – London, UK @ Lafayette
    09/01 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    09/03 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival
    09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin
    09/06 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
    09/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate
    09/13 – Turin, IT @ Spazio211
    09/14 – Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese
    09/16 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
    10/27 – New York, NY @ Racket
    12/12 – Seoul, KR @ CJ Azit
    12/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Www
    12/15 – Osaka, JP @ Compass
    01/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell
    01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    01/20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
    01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    01/25 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    01/27 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
    01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall
    01/31 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
    02/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
    02/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
    02/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

