Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Haunted Mountain, Big Thief member Buck Meek has announced new tour dates for 2024, and shared the album’s second single, “Cyclades.” Check out all of his upcoming dates and listen to the new song below.
Meek first revealed the details of Haunted Mountain this past May, and shared a string of European tour dates along with the announcement. The full record is set to drop on August 25th on 4AD (pre-orders are ongoing), after which Meek will finish out his European dates, stop in South Korea and Japan for a few shows, and then head out on the newly-announced North American leg. See his full touring scheduling below.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday, July 27th at 9:00 a.m. local via Buck Meek’s website. Once they go on sale, you can also find tickets to his European dates here, and his American dates here.
Retelling hazy, family stories, “Cyclades” is a charming, sentimental tune. Each verse details an episode from the past, like Meek’s father riding his motorcycle through a herd of elk, or Meek and his mother surviving a car crash in Greece. At the end of the song, Meek reveals that he’s been accused of embellishing the stories — or maybe even making them up entirely — but, as the chorus reminds us, this doesn’t actually make too much of a difference. “There’s too many stories to remember/ too many stories to tell,” he sings, grounding his experiences in the inherent myth-making of humanity.
“These are all true stories, or at least as I was told, or remember them being told,” Meek said in a statement. “There’s a thin line between history and mythology. Our lives are made of an endless myriad of unfinished stories, of every encounter of billions of people at the center of thousands of years in each direction. The telling is secondary.”
Meanwhile, Big Thief have begun releasing new music again. Last week, their new single “Vampire Empire” was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.
Buck Meek 2023 – 2024 Tour Dates:
08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/19 – Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva
08/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
08/23 – Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival
08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
08/29 – Manchester, UK @ YES
08/30 – London, UK @ Lafayette
09/01 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
09/03 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival
09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin
09/06 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
09/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate
09/13 – Turin, IT @ Spazio211
09/14 – Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese
09/16 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
10/27 – New York, NY @ Racket
12/12 – Seoul, KR @ CJ Azit
12/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Www
12/15 – Osaka, JP @ Compass
01/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell
01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
01/20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
01/25 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
01/27 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall
01/31 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
02/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
02/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
02/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s