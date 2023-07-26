Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Haunted Mountain, Big Thief member Buck Meek has announced new tour dates for 2024, and shared the album’s second single, “Cyclades.” Check out all of his upcoming dates and listen to the new song below.

Meek first revealed the details of Haunted Mountain this past May, and shared a string of European tour dates along with the announcement. The full record is set to drop on August 25th on 4AD (pre-orders are ongoing), after which Meek will finish out his European dates, stop in South Korea and Japan for a few shows, and then head out on the newly-announced North American leg. See his full touring scheduling below.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday, July 27th at 9:00 a.m. local via Buck Meek’s website. Once they go on sale, you can also find tickets to his European dates here, and his American dates here.

Retelling hazy, family stories, “Cyclades” is a charming, sentimental tune. Each verse details an episode from the past, like Meek’s father riding his motorcycle through a herd of elk, or Meek and his mother surviving a car crash in Greece. At the end of the song, Meek reveals that he’s been accused of embellishing the stories — or maybe even making them up entirely — but, as the chorus reminds us, this doesn’t actually make too much of a difference. “There’s too many stories to remember/ too many stories to tell,” he sings, grounding his experiences in the inherent myth-making of humanity.

“These are all true stories, or at least as I was told, or remember them being told,” Meek said in a statement. “There’s a thin line between history and mythology. Our lives are made of an endless myriad of unfinished stories, of every encounter of billions of people at the center of thousands of years in each direction. The telling is secondary.”

Meanwhile, Big Thief have begun releasing new music again. Last week, their new single “Vampire Empire” was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.

Buck Meek 2023 – 2024 Tour Dates:

08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 – Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

08/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

08/23 – Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/29 – Manchester, UK @ YES

08/30 – London, UK @ Lafayette

09/01 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09/03 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

09/06 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

09/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate

09/13 – Turin, IT @ Spazio211

09/14 – Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese

09/16 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

10/27 – New York, NY @ Racket

12/12 – Seoul, KR @ CJ Azit

12/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Www

12/15 – Osaka, JP @ Compass

01/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

01/20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/25 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

01/27 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

02/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

02/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

02/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s