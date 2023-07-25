Menu
Buckcherry Unveil Video for Cover of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69”: Stream

From Buckcherry's latest album Vol. 10

buckcherry summer of 69
Buckcherry (photo by Jeremy Saffer) and Bryan Adams (photo by Ben Kaye)
July 25, 2023 | 11:36am ET

    Buckcherry have shared the music video for their cover of Bryan Adams’ classic hit “Summer of ’69.”

    Singer Josh Todd and company treat the anthemic rock song with proper reverence, sticking to the core arrangement and general presentation of the original. However, the band adds a harder, more glam-metal edge, upping the tempo and overall energy of the performance.

    The video for the track mostly features live footage and vignettes of Buckcherry, giving potential concertgoers a sense of what to expect if they catch the band on its ongoing tour. The US outing continues tonight (July 25th) in Leesburg, Virginia, and runs through the end of August. From there, Buckcherry will team up with Skid Row for a lengthy co-headlining trek that will extend into mid-December. Get tickets here.

    The release of “Summer of ’69” as a single comes just days after the announcement of the Summer of ’99 Cruise, featuring a reunited Creed as headliners. Buckcherry will be among the other acts on the lineup, including 3 Doors Down, Tonic, Fuel, and more.

    Buckcherry are touring in support of their latest album, Vol. 10, released in early June. The Bryan Adams cover is the closing track on the LP, which can be purchased on vinyl here.

    Below you can watch the video for Buckcherry’s cover of “Summer of ’69.”

