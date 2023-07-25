Menu
Bullet for My Valentine to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

With support from Of Mice & Men and Vended

bullet for my valentine fall 2023 tour
Bullet for My Valentine, photo by Raymond Ahner
July 25, 2023 | 1:04pm ET

    Bullet for My Valentine have announced a Fall 2023 North American headlining tour.

    The jaunt kicks off October 8th in Montreal — the lone Canadian date on the itinerary — and runs through a November 10th gig in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended (featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan) are set to support.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively and for sold-out dates, you can purchase tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tour marks the first North American headlining run for the UK-based metalcore outfit in five years.

    “After five long years, we’re finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour,” said frontman Matt Tuck in a press release. “We cannot wait to play and see you all again — it’s been far too long.”

    Below you can see a full list of Bullet for My Valentine’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Bullet for My Valentine 2023 Tour Dates with Of Mice & Men and Vended:
    10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    10/10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    10/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
    10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    10/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballrom
    10/28 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
    10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Mainstage
    10/31 – Los Angles, CA @ The Wiltern
    11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
    11/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port
    11/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
    11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

