Bullet for My Valentine to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

Bullet for My Valentine have announced a Fall 2023 North American headlining tour.

The jaunt kicks off October 8th in Montreal — the lone Canadian date on the itinerary — and runs through a November 10th gig in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended (featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan) are set to support.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively and for sold-out dates, you can purchase tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The tour marks the first North American headlining run for the UK-based metalcore outfit in five years.

“After five long years, we’re finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour,” said frontman Matt Tuck in a press release. “We cannot wait to play and see you all again — it’s been far too long.”

Below you can see a full list of Bullet for My Valentine’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

Bullet for My Valentine 2023 Tour Dates with Of Mice & Men and Vended:

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

10/10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballrom

10/28 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Mainstage

10/31 – Los Angles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

11/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando