Burial and Kode9 Announce Split EP Infirmary / Unknown Summer

Arriving July 21st via Kode9's Hyperdub

July 1, 2023 | 9:48pm ET

    Dubstep legends Burial and Kode9 have announced a new EP called Infirmary / Unknown Summer. 

    Per The Fader, the project, out July 21st via Kode9’s label Hypderdub, will consist of one song by Burial and one song by Kode9. It follows the artists’ 2018 DJ mix FABRICLIVE 100, a 74-minute blend of tracks by Klein, David Hykes, Clementine, DJ Taye, and more that marked the 100th installment in Fabric nightclub’s FABRICLIVE mix series.

    Burial and Kode9 were early pioneers of dubstep. Since emerging in 2005, the former — real name William Emmanuel Bevan — has collaborated with Four Tet, Massive Attack, and Thom Yorke, all while initially remaining anonymous to the public. His last project was was October’s Streetlands EP. Meanwhile, last year Kode9 released Escapology and Astro-Darien, his first solo projects since 2015’s Nothing. 

