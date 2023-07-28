Menu
Burna Boy Announces New Album I Told Them…, Shares “Big 7”: Stream

Out August 24th

Burna Boy’s “Big 7” video (via YouTube)
July 28, 2023 | 8:23am ET

    Burna Boy has announced I Told Them…, his seventh studio album. The LP is out on August 24th, and as a preview, he’s shared lead single “Big 7.” Stream the track below.

    The Nigerian artist has enjoyed increasing success since dropping his major label debut, Outside, in 2018; last year’s Love, Damini became the highest debut of an African album on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Burna Boy his fourth BET Award. Now, on “Big 7,” the rising star contemplates his success over a crisp drum beat and a hazy dancehall melody. “I’m in a different place,” he croons, as the money rolls in.

    “‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” Burna Boy said in a press statement. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.” The track arrives with a music video featuring cameos from Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, Spiderman actor Shameik Moore, and others. Watch the video below.

    “Big 7” is the latest single from I Told Them… following last month’s ’90s-inspired track “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, July 25th, Burna Boy shared another new song, “Talibans II,” with Byron Messia.

    The full album will arrive next month via Spaceship, Bad Habit, and Atlantic Records. Pre-orders are ongoing. Speaking about the name of the album for a new trailer posted to YouTube, Burna Boy said: “There is nothing that’s happening now that I didn’t tell them in 2013, 2014, ’15, ’16, you know? I’ve been saying this was going to happen, because I knew. So, basically, the name of the album is I Told Them… It’s supposed to be explanatory.”

    Check out the artwork and watch the album trailer below.

    I Told Them… Artwork:

    Burna Boy I Told Them... Big 7 new song single music video stream watch

Burna Boy Announces New Album I Told Them..., Shares "Big 7": Stream

